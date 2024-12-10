Sullivan’s Island Bird Banding Station Fall 2024 Season Update

× Expand Black and White Warbler (Provided)

The Sullivan’s Island Bird Banding Station had a productive fall migration season, banding 665 birds from 46 different species and recapturing 47 birds previously banded at the station.

As the station transitions to its winter banding season next week, highlights from the fall season included a Philadelphia vireo, two tree swallows, and 14 painted buntings. A wide variety of warblers, flycatchers, and thrushes were also banded.

The scrubland habitat on Sullivan’s Island serves as an exceptional stopover location and wintering ground for migratory songbirds. Many birds return to the same location each year, either for a brief stopover or to spend the winter.