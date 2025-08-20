Sullivan’s Island Businessman Eric Bowman Arrested on Domestic Violence Charge

Expand Bowman (Credit: Charleston County Jail)

Eric Bernard Bowman, 45, of Sullivan’s Island, was arrested Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025, after turning himself in to police at about 5 a.m., according to the Sullivan’s Island Police Department.

Bowman has been charged with first-degree criminal domestic violence. He was booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center and appeared before a magistrate for a bond hearing at 10 a.m. the same day.

The charge stems from an incident that allegedly occurred Sept. 26, 2016, at the couple’s residence on Sullivan’s Island. Police reviewed security camera footage recorded inside the residence, which was later submitted as evidence.

A redacted copy of the incident report is available here. Because the case remains under investigation, police said no further comment would be made.

The 9th Circuit Solicitor’s Office is overseeing the prosecution.