Sullivan’s Island Club Hosts Comedy Night Honoring Casey O’Donnell

A night of comedy and remembrance is planned at The Sullivan’s Island Club on Saturday, Sept. 28, as the comedian quartet “The Bad Daddies” bring their “Mildly Offensive Tour” to the island.

Expect some blushing, plenty of laughter, and maybe a few tears, as the show is in memory of Casey O’Donnell, who grew up surfing and attending elementary school on Sullivan’s Island, where some of his family still lives. He passed away a year ago.

The Island Club has partnered for this event with Wake Up Carolina, an organization that empowers young people, individuals, and families battling substance abuse. Donations for the organization will be accepted at the door, but admission is otherwise free.

The evening will begin at 7 p.m. with music by Ward Buckheister, and the show will start at 8 p.m. BYOB is encouraged.

The surfing community will also honor Casey with a paddle-out that afternoon at 4:20 p.m. at Station 16.

The Bad Daddies show is open to both members and the general public. Reservations for the limited seating are available by emailing thesullivansislandclub@gmail.com with "COMEDY" in the subject line.

The Island Club is located at 1452 Poe Ave. For membership information, visit thesullivansislandclub.com.