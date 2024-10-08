Sullivan’s Island Club Seeks Best Halloween House

One of the best things about fall is the spooky Halloween decorations that creative families on Sullivan’s Island display. In appreciation of their efforts and to raise the bar higher, the Sullivan’s Island Club has formed a committee to judge nominations and award one lucky house the honor of Best Halloween Décor.

To nominate your own or a neighbor’s house, send the address to thesullivansislandclub@gmail.com with “Halloween House” in the subject line before Oct. 30.

The winner will receive a yard sign in recognition and be featured in Island Eye.