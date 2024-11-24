Sullivan’s Island Council Finalizes Stith Park Master Plan, Excludes Swimming Pool

On Tuesday, Nov. 19, the Sullivan’s Island Town Council voted unanimously to consider the Stith Park Master Plan contract with Thomas & Hutton complete, following the third and final open house for public input.

Mayor Patrick O’Neil clarified that the council’s vote does not equate to adopting any specific items from the master plan.

“This is a proposal,” emphasized Councilman Scott Millimet. “There’s nothing set in stone regarding what Thomas & Hutton have proposed. What we do moving forward will depend on the town’s budget and priorities. These are great ideas, but it’s the council’s responsibility to prioritize them within our financial capacity and willingness to borrow, if needed.”

The master plan, which has been in development for months, aims to balance modern upgrades with the historic charm that has made Stith Park a beloved community space. Key priorities outlined earlier this year included addressing frequent flooding with a $420,000 drainage system upgrade and creating a more inclusive playground using natural materials to harmonize with the park’s landscape. Other popular proposals include additional pickleball courts and passive spaces for walking and relaxation, which have been highly favored by residents.

Thomas & Hutton presented findings from a community survey designed to guide future decisions. According to the survey, 50% of the 316 respondents visit Stith Park at least monthly, with most arriving by golf cart, bicycle, or on foot. About 80% of residents cited active uses—such as playing tennis or bringing their children to the playground—as their primary reason for visiting the park.

Among the most popular proposed improvements were enhanced drainage systems and the addition of a community pavilion, envisioned as a versatile space for hosting events such as local markets. However, other ideas, like a 20-foot lookout tower on the mound and a swimming pool, faced significant opposition, with 75% of survey respondents expressing disapproval of the pool.

Concerns about increased traffic and the cost of renovations emerged as key issues during public input sessions. In response, the council voted unanimously to exclude a swimming pool, observation tower, and community center from the list of potential improvements.

The Stith Park Master Plan is available on the Sullivan’s Island website at sullivansisland.sc.gov/master-plan-stith-park.