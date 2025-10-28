Sullivan’s Island Makes Progress on Resilience and Sea Level Adaptation Planning

At a recent Sullivan’s Island Town Council meeting, Kim Morganello of Weston & Sampson presented an update on the town’s Resilience and Sea Level Adaptation Plan.

“Kim is the former water resources agent for Clemson Extension and developed the Carolina Clear program,” said Rebecca Fanning, the town’s director of resilience and natural resource management. “She is considered the statewide expert for nature-based solutions.”

The plan builds on the islandwide Stormwater Master Plan completed earlier this year by SeamonWhiteside, proposing a range of nature-based solutions designed to relieve pressure on the island’s drainage infrastructure while simultaneously improving water quality.

Unlike traditional “gray” infrastructure, nature-based solutions are adaptable, sustainable, and provide co-benefits. They filter pollutants, control erosion, stabilize shorelines, create wildlife habitats, mitigate urban heat, and can even raise surrounding property values.

The plan outlines 33 potential projects across open-space areas that the town could pursue as funding becomes available.

“The plan is a guide — it’s recommendations, it’s not a blueprint,” clarified Councilmember Higgins.

Proposed projects include bioretention areas — shallow, landscaped depressions that absorb and filter stormwater within 72 hours of rainfall — and rain-harvesting systems, which collect runoff from roofs for future nonpotable use, reducing both water consumption and yard flooding. Other concepts, such as living shorelines made of salt marshes, oyster reefs, and “oyster castles,” aim to naturally stabilize the coast and adapt to rising sea levels.

To guide implementation, the plan divides the island into three management zones based on soil type, elevation, and development intensity:

Conserve Zone: Minimally developed areas that serve as natural buffers and sponges for floodwater.

Protect Zone: Residential zones where homes may require elevation or floodproofing.

Adapt Zone: Higher-elevation areas (above 7.5 feet) suitable for infiltration-based strategies such as permeable pavement and rain gardens.

The plan may also help residents save on flood insurance premiums through FEMA’s Community Rating System (CRS), a voluntary program under the National Flood Insurance Program that rewards communities for exceeding minimum floodplain management standards. The more CRS points a community earns, the greater the potential discount — up to 45% off FEMA flood insurance rates for top-performing communities.

Read the full draft of the Resilience and Sea Level Adaptation Plan on the town’s website.