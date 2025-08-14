Sullivan’s Island Police Identify Driver that Dumped Truck into the Water

The Sullivan’s Island Police Department has arrested the driver of the truck that was recovered from the water on July 31, 2025.

Major P. Duke, aged 39, of Erie, Pennsylvania, was taken into custody on Tuesday, August 12, 2025, following his release from the hospital. Duke faces the following charges:

Indecent Exposure

Dumping Litter in Excess of 500 Pounds on Private or Public Property

Malicious Damage to Personal Property Valued at $10,000 or More

He was transported to the Al Cannon Detention Center, where he is currently being held.

No further information was released at this time.