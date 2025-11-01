Sullivan’s Island Saves Hundreds of Palmettos from Dominion Energy Removal

Last summer, Dominion Energy identified more than 500 palmetto trees on Sullivan’s Island as being too close to power lines and slated them for removal. With support from the South Carolina Department of Transportation, the town reviewed the utility’s risk assessment method, guided by SCDOT vegetation manager Jennifer Gruber, who has since been promoted to state roadside manager.

After reassessing the level of risk posed by the proximity to power lines, Dominion cut the number of trees slated for removal in half. Of the original 525 palmettos, 272 were saved. Among them were several stately specimen trees that, using historic roadway maps and archival aerial imagery, DOT estimates were already standing in the 1930s—making them nearly or more than 100 years old.

Relocating the trees proved challenging due to underground utilities as well as overhead lines. But with careful planning and coordination among the town, Dominion, and DOT, three of the historic trees were successfully rescued from under power lines and replanted to fill gaps along a row of similarly aged palmettos lining Middle Street at Poe Park. No modern palmetto could match the height of the original trees, and with the rescued trees now in place, the row presents a striking, cohesive effect.