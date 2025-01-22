Sullivan’s Island Snow Conditions Update

The following is a message from Sullivan's Island Chief of Police Glenn Meadows:

"The police and fire departments are fully staffed and available to serve the community. At this time, road conditions are still unsafe, however, the Ben Sawyer Bridge is open. Police officers are reporting that there is a layer of ice under the snow, making roads slippery. We have been asked about business closings. The ReFuel station is open but we are not aware of other businesses being open. We will continue to monitor road conditions throughout the day. Please do not drive unless absolutely necessary. If you must venture out, please exercise extreme caution and drive slowly, leaving plenty of distance for gradual stopping.

Glenn Meadows, Chief of Police

gmeadows@sullivansisland.sc. gov"