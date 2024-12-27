Sullivan’s Island Town Council Honors Larry Dodds for 44 Years as Town Attorney

On Dec. 17, 2024, the Sullivan’s Island Town Council passed a resolution honoring Lawrence A. "Larry" Dodds for his 44 years of service as town attorney.

A Charleston native, Dodds earned a Bachelor of Science from the University of South Carolina’s College of Science and Mathematics before obtaining his Juris Doctor from the University of South Carolina School of Law. While in law school, he was recognized for his academic excellence as a member of the Order of Wig and Robe and contributed to the South Carolina Law Review, the state’s oldest legal publication.

Dodds began his role as Sullivan’s Island town attorney in 1980, serving under seven mayors, six town administrators, and many council members. His legal expertise helped the town navigate challenges far beyond the scope of a typical small-town municipality.

Early in his career, Dodds successfully defended the town against legislation proposing a high-rise replacement for the Ben Sawyer Bridge. This project, proposed before the construction of the Isle of Palms Connector, would have funneled all traffic for both Sullivan’s Island and Isle of Palms through the heart of the community.

Over the decades, Dodds provided critical legal counsel on major issues, including recovery efforts after Hurricane Hugo, comprehensive zoning ordinance revisions, and the development of the vacation rental ordinance. He was also a key advocate for preserving Sullivan’s Island’s accreted land, ensuring it remained protected from development.

Reflecting on his career, Dodds expressed gratitude for the relationships he built over the years.

“I’ve had the fortune of working with some really good town employees, town staff, and likewise a really good town council and mayors,” he said. “All of you have the town’s best interest in mind with everything you do.”