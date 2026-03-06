Sullivan’s Island Warns Residents of Email Scam Targeting Zoning Applicants

The following message is from the Sullivan's Island Public Safety:

"Please be aware that a sophisticated scam is circulating throughout the area wherein residents are receiving official looking emails from the Town of Sullivan’s Island. The emails are purportedly from the Town’s Zoning Director and Planning Commission, and require wire transfers be made to continue with zoning applications. These emails ARE NOT from the Town of Sullivan’s Island and ARE NOT official. The Town does not solicit funds via email notifications/wire transfers. If you receive one of these emails, do not open any links. Call the police department at 843-743-7200 to file a report."