Sullivan's Island Issues Heavy Rainfall Alert

The following alert is from the Town of Sullivan's Island:

The National Weather Service has forecasted the possibility of heavy rainfall today through Thursday night. Interactions between a stalled front across the southeast U.S. and deep tropical moisture out of the Caribbean will result in 3” to 4” of rainfall for the Charleston area. Higher amounts may be possible locally.

Small craft advisory in effect for all marine zones near Charleston Harbor. Please monitor local media outlets for the most current storm updates.