Sullivan's Island Police Department Achieves Full Compliance with SCCJA Policy Standards

The Sullivans Island Police Department has been officially notified by the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy (SCCJA) that it is in full compliance with all policies and associated law enforcement standards mandated under South Carolina Code of Laws Section 23-23-85.

Following evaluation and review of submitted policies and documentation, SCCJA evaluators determined that the Sullivans Island Police Department met all required policy standards for 2025 and provided acceptable proof of compliance for calendar years 2023 and 2024.

The evaluation covered required policies and compliance documentation in the following areas:

Vehicle Pursuits

Duty to Intervene

Recruit Training

Early Warning Systems

Internal Affairs

Execution of No-Knock Search Warrants

Use of Force

Hiring and Termination

Body-Worn Cameras

In a letter addressed to Chief Glenn Meadows, the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy commended the department for its professionalism, cooperation, and commitment to accountability and best practices in law enforcement.

State law requires agencies to undergo periodic re-evaluation at least once every three years to ensure continued compliance with these standards.

The Sullivans Island Police Department remains committed to transparency, professionalism, and maintaining the highest standards of service to the community.

“Achieving full compliance with SCCJA standards demonstrates our continued commitment to transparency, accountability, and excellence in policing,” said Chief Glenn Meadows. “I am proud of our officers for their diligence and their continued dedication to serving our community with integrity. Meadows added, “I also want to extend my thanks to Director Swindler of the SCCJA and the compliance evaluator, Robert Bianco, for their professionalism and clear guidance during the audit. The partnership our agencies share is vital to ensuring high professional standards, accountability, and continued public trust in law enforcement.”