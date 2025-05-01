UPDATE: Suspect in Custody After Injuring Three in Sullivan's Island Hit-and-Run

Expand Suspect being taken into custody by police

Update at 6:03 p.m. - Police say the suspect, Justin Collin Adams, is now in custody. He was found in the 3000 block of Jasper Boulevard, hiding on a boat.

The shelter-in-place order is now lifted.

-Original Article Below-

The Sullivan's Island Police Department has issued an alert for all residents to shelter in place as they are actively in pursuit of an armed assailant.

SIPD says the suspect, Justin Collin Adams, is a heavyset, white male wearing a red shirt and dark shorts. He is balding and has facial hair. He was last seen on foot on Jasper Boulevard between Station 30 and Station 32 Street. Residents should not approach the man if they see them and should instead call 9-1-1. If you locate footage of the suspect, you should also notify the Police Department by calling 9-1-1.

Jasper Boulevard and Middle Street eastbound remain closed at Station 32 to Breach Inlet Bridge.

Police say the suspect was involved in a hit-and-run involving injuries to multiple children.

Update at 4:30 p.m. - Police say the FBI has joined in the search. The child who was taken to the hospital has since been released, while the adult is expected to be released later in the evening.

Update at 5:48 p.m. - According to Rev. Dr. Vance Polley, Pastor of Sunrise Presbyterian Church, the "individual intentionally drove his vehicle at Veritas children on recess in the big field at the church. He drove from Jasper Blvd. across the field towards Middle Street. He then circled back. He hit two children and a mother."