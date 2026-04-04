Sullivan's Island Provides Public Safety Update on Weekend Beach Activity

The following is a message from Sullivan's Island Public Safety:

"The Town is aware of social media posts promoting a potential large gathering on Isle of Palms this Saturday, April 4, between 2-7 PM. Law enforcement is monitoring the activity and coordinating regionally out of an abundance of caution.

"At this time, there is no confirmed incident, but residents and visitors should expect an increased regional law enforcement presence to help ensure public safety and maintain traffic flow. Beaches remain open for lawful use, and higher-than-normal attendance is expected due to the holiday weekend and favorable weather. County deputies will be assisting with traffic flow along Station 22 1/2 Street from Middle to Myrtle.

"The police department’s priority is the safety of our community and visitors. We encourage everyone to remain patient and report any concerns to authorities. We will provide updates if conditions change."