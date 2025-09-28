Sullivan's Island Provides Update on Tropical Depression Nine (Imelda)

The following is a Sullivan's Island Public Safety Alert regrading Tropical Depression Nine (Imelda):

Sullivan’s Island officials continue to closely monitor Tropical Depression Nine (Imelda), however, the latest forecast track has greatly improved possible impacts to our area. All Town departments will remain fully staffed and no operational changes are expected for Monday, 9-29-2025.

National Weather Service Update: 12:00pm, 9-28-2025:

1) No landfall is expected. Tropical Depression 9 is expected to remain off of the South Carolina coast, taking an easterly turn Tuesday morning.

2) There is still a risk of heavy rainfall (2"-5"), wind and high surf impacts even if the center remains offshore.

3) Expect greater effects during high tide cycles:

Monday's high tide 1:32 PM-AM

Tuesday's high tide 2:29 PM-AM

Town Operations:

Town Hall and essential public safety personnel are available throughout a potential storm event.

Sandbags are available at the Sullivan’s Island Fire Station. Sand is available at Quarter Street.

Town Public Works staff and Sanders Brothers LLC. have been clearing ditches and storm drains to increase functionality of drainage systems and will continue standing by to assist residents.

Suggested Preparations:

Continue to review your family hurricane plan. Ensure you have an emergency kit with essential supplies, including water, food, medication and first aid. Keep your mobile devices charged and have a battery powered radio for updates.

Monitor local media outlets for the most current storm updates.

Secure all lawn and porch furniture and plants that could become projectiles in the wind.

Residents should continue to monitor weather updates from the National Hurricane Center and local news.

Important Phone Numbers:

For Police and Fire emergencies, please call 911.

Non-emergency #: (843) 743-7200

TOSI Water and Sewer Department: (843) 883-5733

Dominion Energy Customer Service: 1-800-251-7234

Downed/Sparking Lines: 1-888-333-4465

Gas Leaks: 1-800-815-0083

Power Outages: 1-888-333-4465

Additional Resources: