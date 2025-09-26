Sullivan's Island Provides Weather Update for Sept. 26

Sullivan’s Island officials continue to closely monitor Invest 94L and potential impacts to our area. All Town departments will remain fully staffed and no operational changes are expected through the weekend.

Weather Update (National Weather Service 2:00pm, 9-26-2025):

1) AL94 is likely to become a tropical storm over the weekend when in the vicinity of the central and northwest Bahamas, then tracking northwestward over the southwestern Atlantic.

2) Early storm modeling indicates a possible landfall along the South Carolina coast on Monday (9-29) and Tuesday (9-30) of next week. Coastal South Carolina residents should continue to monitor the progress and development of the system in the event evacuation is needed.

Town Operations:

Sandbags are available at the Sullivan’s Island Fire Station. Sand is available at Quarter Street.

Town Public Works staff and Sanders Brothers LLC. have been clearing ditches and storm drains to increase functionality of drainage systems.

Town Hall and essential public safety personnel are available throughout a potential storm event.

Suggested Preparations:

Continue to review your family hurricane plan. Ensure you have an emergency kit with essential supplies, including water, food, medication and first aid. Keep your mobile devices charged and have a battery powered radio for updates.

Monitor local media outlets for the most current storm updates.

Secure all lawn and porch furniture and plants that could become projectiles in the wind.

Residents should continue to monitor weather updates from the National Hurricane Center and local news.

Important Phone Numbers:

For Police and Fire emergencies, please call 911.

Non-emergency #: (843) 743-7200

TOSI Water and Sewer Department: (843) 883-5733

Dominion Energy Customer Service: 1-800-251-7234

Downed/Sparking Lines: 1-888-333-4465

Gas Leaks: 1-800-815-0083

Power Outages: 1-888-333-4465

Additional Resources:

Staff communications are expected to continue through the weekend as the storm's track becomes clearer.