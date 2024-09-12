Sullivan's Island Public Safety Announces Emergency Notification Provider Change & Gives Storm Update

The following is a message from Sullivan's Island Public Safety:
"Dear Town Residents and Community Stakeholders:
Please take note that the Town of Sullivan's Island will be transferring its mass notification service from Nixle to Everbridge. Take a few moments to update your Everbridge account information with your primary address, phone numbers and other notification preferences. The following link will connect to your account: https://member.everbridge.net/
Also, please be aware that several tropical systems have been identified in the mid-Atlantic Basin with a non-tropical low developing off our coast this weekend. The attached National Weather Service briefing indicates the remnants of TS Francine will move north brining up to 3-4+ inches across the Charleston area.
Stay diligent as we proceed through peak hurricane season!
Regards,
Sullivan's Island Town Administration"