Sullivan's Island Public Safety Announces Emergency Notification Provider Change & Gives Storm Update

The following is a message from Sullivan's Island Public Safety:

"Dear Town Residents and Community Stakeholders:

Please take note that the Town of Sullivan's Island will be transferring its mass notification service from Nixle to Everbridge. Take a few moments to update your Everbridge account information with your primary address, phone numbers and other notification preferences. The following link will connect to your account: https://member.everbridge.net/ index/92944702898215

Also, please be aware that several tropical systems have been identified in the mid-Atlantic Basin with a non-tropical low developing off our coast this weekend. The attached National Weather Service briefing indicates the remnants of TS Francine will move north brining up to 3-4+ inches across the Charleston area.

Stay diligent as we proceed through peak hurricane season!

Regards,

Sullivan's Island Town Administration"