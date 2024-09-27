Sullivan's Island Public Safety Provides Post-Storm Update

This is a message from Sullivan's Island Public Safety

"Dear Island Residents,

Public Safety staff began Island-wide damage assessments this morning and reported no major structural damage. Only minor tree damage and temporary power outages were reported and now resolved.

Please continue to stay safe by sheltering in place as the storm moves away from our area. Contact Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch’s non-emergency number should you need immediate assistance: (843) 743-7200

State officials also ask that residents report damage to beachfront structures, including seawalls, revetments, and dune walkovers as well as erosion using SCDES BCM's MyCoast web and mobile application or report directly to Town planning staff:

Town Police, Fire Rescue, W&S and Town Hall is fully operational through the day should you need assistance with Town services."