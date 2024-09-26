Sullivan's Island Public Safety Provides Hurricane Helene Update

This is a message from Sullivan's Island Public Safety:

As of the 7:00 am National Weather Service advisory, a Tropical Storm Warning is active for the entire state of South Carolina.

Hurricane Helene is forecasted to make landfall along Florida’s Big Bend region which will create local impacts for Charleston Thursday night and early Friday morning. Expect 1-3” of rainfall with sustained wind between 20-30 mph and gusts between 40-60 mph. Town Police and Fire Rescue will be fully staffed throughout the weather event. Staff will provide a follow-up notification if any delays are expected in the opening of Town Hall on Friday.

Items for you to consider:

Sand bags are available at the Sullivan’s Island Fire Station. Sand is available at Quarter Street.

Continue to review your family hurricane plan.

Monitor local media outlets for the most current storm updates.

Secure all lawn and porch furniture and plants that could become projectiles in the wind.

Please continue to track storm development at https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/ and County preparation resources at https://www. charlestoncounty.org/ departments/emergency- management/index.php