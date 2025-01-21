Sullivan's Island Public Safety Provides Update on Winter Storm Warning & Cold Weather Advisory

The following is a message from Sullivan's Island Public Safety:

"Good evening Island Residents,

As of Charleston County's 6:30 update, Emergency Management officials and the National Weather Service have issued a Winter Storm Watch and Cold Weather Advisory for coastal South Carolina. There is a risk of 1-3” of accumulating snow and ice beginning Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning.

Sullivan’s Island Police and Fire Rescue will remain fully staffed throughout the weather event should you need assistance. Town Hall will be closing on Tuesday at 3:00 pm (1-21) through Wednesday (1-22-2025). Please take note of the following operational notes:

Town Council Meeting scheduled for 6 pm Tuesday- Cancelled

Council Meeting Rescheduled for Tuesday 1-28

Household trash collection will take place as scheduled Tuesday (1-21) as long as conditions allow.

Residents are encouraged to make any necessary preparations, as icy conditions may create unsafe travel conditions and possible power outages later this week.

Stocking up on food, medication, and other essentials.

Creating an emergency supply kit with non-perishable food, water, medications, cash, flashlights, batteries, blankets/warm clothing, a first-aid kit, and important documents.

Insulating exposed pipes and dripping faucets overnight to prevent freezing/bursting during extreme cold. Open cabinets where pipes are located to allow household heating from interior spaces.

Ensuring pets have access to plenty of food, water, and heat.

Preparing alternative heat sources, including gathering dry, seasoned wood for (recently inspected) fireplaces.

Situating kerosene heaters and generators outside, properly vented, and away from flammable materials. (Reminder: Portable generators should never be used indoors.)

For the most accurate and up-to-date weather forecasts, residents should stay tuned to the National Weather Service Charleston websites. For checklists and tips on how to prepare for hazardous conditions, download SCEMD’s official South Carolina Severe Winter Weather Guide. For road closures and County road treatment reference the following map link: https://experience.arcgis.com/ experience/ 1de9b152e4d74b378cfc59146bd9ab 83/page/Page/?views=View"