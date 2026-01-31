Sullivan's Island Public Safety Provides Winter Storm Warning and Cold Weather Advisory

This is an important message from Sullivan's Island Public Safety:

"Dear Community Partners,

As of the 2 PM briefing, NWS - Charleston is still forecasting heavy snow for our area with accumulation up to 4 inches. At its heaviest, we could see snowfall rates as heavy a 1 inch per hour. Combined with high winds, this will significantly reduce visibility. Travel is not recommended. If you must drive, call 5-1-1 for the latest road conditions. Residents can also download the SCDOT 511 traffic camera app.

Extreme cold temperatures are also expected through Sunday morning. Winds gusting to 25-35 MPH will cause dangerously low wind chills in the single digits. Take precautions now to protect outdoor utilities.

First responders are on duty on the island and will be available throughout the storm. However, we ask that residents consider the dangerous conditions and not drive unless absolutely necessary.

Glenn Meadows, Chief of Police"