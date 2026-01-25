Sullivan's Island Public Safety Provides Winter Weather Advisory Update

The following statement is from Sullivan's Island Public Safety:

"Dear Community Partners,

"As of 1:20 a.m. this morning, the NWS expanded its winter weather advisory to include tidal Berkeley and Charleston counties. Freezing drizzle is possible in trace amounts. Please use caution if you must drive, particularly on bridges and overpasses. Temperatures are forecast to rise above freezing later this morning.

"As of 6 a.m. this morning, Sullivan’s Island first responders are reporting that island roadways and the Ben Sawyer bridge are currently dry.

Glenn Meadows, Chief of Police"