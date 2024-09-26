Sullivan's Island Public Safety Warns Residents About Potential Tornadoes and Flash Flooding

This is a message from Sullivan's Island Public Safety

Tornado & Flash Flood Watch:

As of the 2:25 pm National Weather Service advisory, South Carolina will experience a heightened risk of tornados throughout the rest of the day and into the overnight hours. Please have a plan in place to take immediate shelter in case a warning is issued.

A storm surge of 1-3 feet is likely along Sullivan’s Island Beaches; likely will coincide with a rising tide from 1:00 to 5:00 am Friday morning.

Staff anticipates another weather message tomorrow morning (if necessary) after communications with Charleston County Emergency Management and National Weather Service.

Sullivan's Island Police and Fire Rescue will be fully staffed throughout the weather event and Town Hall will assume normal hours of operation Friday.

Please stay safe.