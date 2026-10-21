Sullivan's Island to Host Community Meeting on Fire Department Evaluation

The Sullivan's Island Public Safety Department sent the following message to residents today:

"To the residents and business owners of Sullivan's Island:

"In an effort to ensure that the Sullivan's Island Fire and Rescue Department is providing the best services possible, the town has contracted with our firm, MissionCIT LLC, to conduct an evaluation of the department.

"As part of our evaluation, we would like to invite you to a community meeting on Oct. 27 at 7 p.m. at the fire station to discuss your expectations of the department, the services it provides and the key attributes you expect.

"Thank you,

"Mandy Hawver

Assistant Fire Chief"