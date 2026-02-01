Sullivan's Island Town Hall to have Delayed Opening on Feb. 2

The Town of Sullivan's Island Public Safety department released the following information:

Due to extremely cold temperatures expected overnight and possible refreezing of bridges and roadways, Town of Sullivan's Island offices will open at noon on Monday, Feb. 2, 2026.

Monday’s high should reach the 40s which will greatly improve travel Monday afternoon.

Police and Fire personnel will remain on duty for their regular schedules.

If traveling this evening, please use caution and be aware of possible black ice as melting snow refreezes.