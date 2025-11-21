Sullivan’s Island Adopts Sea Level Rise, Resilience Plan Despite Pushback

Expand Future 100 year storm event flood extends if no action is taken by the Town

The Sullivan’s Island Town Council on Nov. 18 voted unanimously to receive the final Sea Level Rise Adaptation and Resilience Plan, prepared by Weston & Sampson, Elko Coastal Consulting, and McCormick Taylor. The vote concludes the consultants’ contract and places the document into the public record for future reference.

The plan outlines strategies for addressing sea level rise through 2050, emphasizing nature-based solutions and recommending against shoreline hardening such as seawalls, bulkheads, and buried erosion-control structures. It cites examples from neighboring communities, including Isle of Palms’ requirements for pervious hardscape materials—such as permeable walkways, driveways, and pool surrounds—as a model Sullivan’s Island could consider.

Several residents urged council not to accept the plan, citing concerns about private property rights and restrictive recommendations.

“In a recent discussion with OCRM, it was outlined that if an event washes away a resident’s property, a new critical line is established at the point of loss. This has already happened on Goat Island,” a Thompson Avenue resident said. “The plan specifically calls for only nature-based solutions. Why would any plan limit us to only one approach?”

Another Thompson Avenue resident pointed to what she called internal inconsistencies.

“The plan states the Causeway needs to be raised at least 4.2 feet but won’t allow us to build even one inch of an erosion-control device,” she said. “For our rules to be more restrictive than the state agency charged with coastal defense is completely unwarranted.”

A resident of Atlantic Avenue raised financial concerns.

“The plan you have before you would cost property owners across the island six figures to retain water on their property,” he said. “When the county reassesses our property values, it will push up our taxes considerably.”

Despite the objections, the council approved the plan while emphasizing that it does not impose new mandates, prohibitions, or regulatory changes.

“I understand everyone has extreme concerns over their private property rights—I do too,” Councilwoman Latham said. “But at no point was the intention to make this the hard-and-fast rule for what the town was going to do. We were never looking to exclude hardscape work. Some measures may be good for your property but detrimental to your neighbor’s, and we have to balance those interests.”

Councilman Millimet noted that Sullivan’s Island has adopted several planning documents over the years that were never implemented. He pointed to past proposals for pocket parks in earlier comprehensive plans.

“I don’t think we have a choice but to accept a plan that was delivered as contracted,” he said.

Mayor O’Neil reiterated that the plan is advisory.

“We will not be under any new burdens, requirements, or obligations,” he said. “Our hands will not be tied with new prohibitions. It’s a plan to consult going forward.”

The final Sea Level Rise Adaptation and Resilience Plan is available at sullivansisland.sc.gov/sea-level-rise-resilience-plan.