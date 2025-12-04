Sullivan’s Island Cancels Fireworks Display Due to Heavy Rain Forecast

Due to forecasted heavy rain through Friday evening, Dec. 5, 2025, the Town of Sullivan’s Island has canceled its fireworks display. The event will not be rescheduled in December because of time constraints and permitting requirements.

All other scheduled holiday festivities will continue as planned, including a performance by the Wando High School Chorus inside the Sullivan’s Island Fire Station, a visit with Santa Claus under Town Hall, and the lighting of the Fire Station, Stith Park, and the large oak tree. Attendees are encouraged to bring umbrellas and mittens.