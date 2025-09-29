Sullivan’s Island Candidates Share Views on Key Community Issues

The Island Eye News asked the one candidate for mayor and the five candidates for three open spots on the Sullivans Island Town Council for their opinions on several questions that we think are important to the people of Sullivan’s Island.

We asked six total questions and will provide their answers in pairs over the next few issues. Here are the answers they provided for the first two questions - broken up by seat they are running for and with incumbents listed first, listed alphabetical by last. We will do the reverse in the Oct. 17 issue and then a random order in the Oct. 31 issue.

1. Why are you running for office on Sullivan's Island? What are your ideas for making life better for the residents of Sullivan's Island?

Mayor

I am running this year for the same reason I ran in all my previous island elections: to help preserve and enhance the attributes and resources that make this such a special place.

During my years on Council and as mayor, I believe I have demonstrated the stable, inclusive leadership, integrity, vision, and reasonableness needed to continue maximizing the island’s quality of life. We have begun work on an ambitious stormwater management project to address longstanding flooding problems, developed master plans to guide decision-making on long-term projects such as resilience and Stith Park, and continued to actively protect important natural resources, including the Maritime Forest.

I am asking voters to give me the opportunity to advance these initiatives toward completion, continue ensuring the town’s strong financial position, and maintain an open, inclusive approach to government.

Town Council

When I look at the four major initiatives behind my election four years ago, I can put a check mark by each: preserve the maritime forest, reject islandwide paid parking, maintain and enhance our unique historical heritage, and increase the transparency of our governing process. I kept my word.

Furthermore, the current council has managed the budget process with a fine-point pencil — incurring zero net new debt, paying down almost $4 million of outstanding debt, and increasing our fiscal year-end cash reserves by more than 20% to approximately $11 million.

I am eager to continue effectively serving my community and preserving our island home. It is my way of giving back, in a small way, to a country and community that have given my family and me so much. Some of the key objectives from the previous four years have changed, but my commitment to achieving our goals and enhancing the quality of life on Sullivan’s Island has not.

Critical infrastructure projects related to stormwater management are in the early stages. Substantial funding has been received, but the project will take several years and require millions of dollars in additional funding. I plan to be part of the execution team.

Preservation of our island’s natural beauty is, and will be, a task now and for all future generations. That requires striking a balance between preservation and accessibility. We have hired a director of resilience and natural resources to help us balance these objectives on a go-forward basis.

As chair of the Finance Committee, the work we have begun on enhanced budgetary transparency via the breakout of the capital budget (with online access) has further to go. I will ensure that happens while keeping our fiscal house in order and maintaining our Aa1 credit rating.

Finally, I hope over the next four-year term to meet more of you, the voters, for one-on-one discussions. Together we can find effective solutions that will continue to make life better for us all.

My family fell in love with Sullivan’s Island because of the unique sense of place and community on this beautiful barrier island. Four years ago, I ran for town council to ensure the town worked to preserve and protect the history, character, and charm of our island, keeping it an exceptional place to live, raise families, and welcome friends and neighbors. I also wanted to make sure all residents were part of the conversation.

Over the past four years, our island has succeeded in preserving that sense of place and community despite the pressures of unprecedented growth around us. We have achieved long-term goals, including transitioning to a new town administrator, increasing avenues for public participation, restoring the integrity of the police department, retaining the island’s first director of natural resource management, and securing a water supply sufficient to meet residents’ needs for the next 40 years.

We have also preserved and improved public spaces by repairing and enhancing the island’s stormwater infrastructure, re-nourishing large portions of our beaches, developing a plan to improve Stith Park, and maintaining access to our natural areas. These spaces provide respite for residents, habitat for the island’s birds, and protection from flooding and storm surge. Moreover, we have accomplished these goals collaboratively and responsibly, carefully analyzing costs and benefits, aggressively seeking outside funding, and maximizing interest earned on emergency and capital reserves.

As a parent of two young children growing up on the island, I want to ensure the town continues this work to preserve our sense of place and community for generations. I believe I have the knowledge, experience, and temperament to help residents understand our challenges, evaluate options objectively, and participate in developing effective strategies that maintain the island’s special character. As a member of town council, I will continue to keep residents informed, listen to their concerns and suggestions, and work to preserve and protect what makes Sullivan’s Island an exceptional place to call home.

I am running for a second term on Town Council to:

Continue our work to preserve community resources, such as the maritime forest.

Ensure our water and sewer systems comply with all regulations while protecting our natural environment.

Preserve and protect our resilience to storms and flooding by limiting utility tree cutting.

To make life better for the residents of Sullivan's Island, I will continue our commitment to open public meetings and engagement. It’s not only good for residents, town staff, boards, commissions, and Town Council—it’s the law.

I am running for Sullivan’s Island Town Council because I believe it is time to chart a different course—one that unites our community through strong resident involvement. I envision a government that inspires participation and listens to every voice. I will ensure that the voices of Sullivan’s Island residents are central in addressing our issues.

I propose implementing town halls for critical topics, fostering the exchange of ideas, resident-driven solutions, and community unity. I also support extending public speaking time at town council meetings from two to three minutes to better align with common standards.

I believe addressing our challenges—such as debt, infrastructure, maintenance, and transparency—must begin with listening to the taxpayers of Sullivan’s Island. I am running to give you your voice.

Serving on the Sullivan’s Island Planning Commission for the past five years has given me an insider’s look at how the town is run. I consistently see decisions made without regard for cost or consideration of what the majority of residents want. Many neighbors have shared concerns about the town’s $38 million debt—how it was spent and the real possibility of future tax increases.

Instead of focusing on essentials, the council has pursued projects like pocket parks that most residents didn’t ask for and knew little about, as well as murals on historic structures. These projects risk bringing more traffic, noise, and even public safety issues. Recently, one town-owned parcel slated for a pocket park drew overnight visitors—including one with a 24-page criminal record. These projects reflect the wants of a few, not the needs of the community.

Meanwhile, real problems are going unaddressed. Grants secured years ago to fix severe flooding are at risk of being eliminated because the town failed to act, forcing residents to endure worsening flooding year after year. Cove Creek, the marsh, and the entire island face a sea-level rise crisis: increased flooding, erosion, storm surge, property impacts, and infrastructure stress where drainage cannot keep up. Yet little real progress has been made toward actual resiliency.

I’m running because I believe Sullivan’s Island needs thoughtful, disciplined leadership focused on the issues that truly matter to residents.

We need accountable spending and, most of all, true transparency in governing and decision-making. Sullivan’s Island deserves better.

2. Do you think Sullivan's Island's electrical lines should be buried? How would such a project be paid for?

Mayor

We have heard from many residents who think we should bury the lines, and there would be several advantages—as well as some downsides. But first, we need to fully understand what would be involved in undergrounding our electrical system. As we have done with other large-scale projects—stormwater management, sewer system upgrades, zoning ordinance revisions—we need to acquire the expertise to advise us on how such a project should be designed, what would be required, how to develop a long-range plan to achieve it (if we decide to proceed), and what it might cost.

We have been working with Dominion Energy to issue a request for proposals for consultant teams that can provide the necessary expertise. The work by the selected team will be funded through money already dedicated to special Dominion projects on the island. The RFP will be issued in the coming weeks and will begin the process of gathering the information needed to make informed decisions on this important matter. Stay tuned!

Town Council

The town has engaged Dominion Energy to develop a plan and cost estimate for sinking the power lines on the island that are not already underground. The resulting costs may well be in the tens of millions. A primary objective of this infrastructure project would be to avoid the massive trimming every five years of the oaks that overlay the power lines.

In a perfect world, with unlimited funds, the easy answer would be to bury the lines and save the trees. However, I have no quick answer for sourcing funds — regardless of the eventual cost. Funds can only come from higher taxes, issuance of debt or outside grants. The first two are not appealing.

As with any capital expenditure, the primary considerations will be: 1) must-have projects vs. nice-to-have projects, 2) availability and source of funds, and 3) the time frame over which the project can be extended. The current stormwater infrastructure upgrades fall in the “must-have” category, are already underway and are a priority. The first phase of the stormwater project is funded, but there are more phases to come and funding to source. Any consideration of sinking the power lines must be viewed through that lens.

Sullivan’s Island is a uniquely beautiful barrier island community, and we should continue to improve public spaces by exploring the relocation of the island’s overhead power lines underground while prioritizing continuity and reliability of service. In addition to potential maintenance and service benefits—such as reducing outages caused by wind, trees, animals, or vehicles—burying the island’s power lines would improve the island’s appearance, eliminate the risk of accidents from downed lines, and reduce hazards from tree trimming near active lines. It would also provide long-term relief from the recurring disruption our community experiences every five years during Dominion’s tree-cutting and removal projects.

These steps are already in progress. Last year, the town committed to obtaining an island-wide comprehensive engineering plan for burying the power lines using the non-standard service fund—a fund capitalized by equal contributions from the utility and its island customers through the utility’s franchise agreement with the town. This fund is designed specifically for capital improvements outside the standard utility service. The plan will establish a proposed grid layout, switchgear box locations, and street lighting configurations, and identify required property easements and construction costs. A formal request for proposals from qualified engineering firms is expected to be advertised in the coming months.

Once the town has a comprehensive engineering plan, the community can assess the feasibility of completing parts of the project as they become economically viable. The community will also need to decide whether to grant Dominion the easements and rights-of-way necessary to place the new power lines and switchgear boxes. As in other communities that have undertaken similar capital improvements, I would prefer a funding mechanism that includes contributions from Dominion, funding from the town, and, if necessary, deferred funding from consumers.

I do think Sullivan’s Island electrical lines should be buried, and I serve on the Council committee meeting with Dominion Energy to begin those negotiations.

Their objections have been:

Uncertain costs, which they should know from their work burying lines at the east and west ends of the island.

Uncertainty about disruption to other buried utilities, though the town has invested in precise location information for our water and sewer lines.

I would also demand that Dominion credit back to Sullivan’s Island the money budgeted for the next 20-plus years to continue trimming our trees.

If elected, I will advocate for a town hall to address critical issues, including burying the power lines. I encourage every Sullivan’s Island resident to watch the May 21, 2024, town council meeting at the one-hour mark, where Dominion Energy representatives spoke about this issue. Here are my main takeaways:

The power lines buried at stations 28, 29, and 30, and those past Fort Moultrie, were done due to “load” issues, at a cost to Dominion Energy. To bury the remaining lines, Dominion Energy would need private easements at most intersections and a town ordinance requiring every resident to convert. The projected cost is more than $60 million, creating an additional financial burden on a community already $38 million in debt.

Overhead power lines are exposed to wind, rain, and tree damage but are easier and cheaper to repair after storms, with problems easier to locate. Underground lines are more vulnerable to water intrusion, costlier to fix, and can still be damaged by storms. Contrary to popular belief, representatives noted that locating and repairing underground damage after major storms can be more challenging than with overhead lines.

If elected, I will propose town halls for major projects like burying the power lines. I will prioritize these meetings before initiating costly studies to ensure resident input shapes decisions and reflects the community’s priorities.

I support burying power lines, especially in a coastal community like ours, where hurricanes and outages are a constant threat. It would also end Dominion’s practice of trimming and damaging our beautiful trees every few years—something that sparks public outcry each time, and rightfully so.

Funding should not fall entirely on the town budget. Dominion runs a Strategic Underground Program that targets outage-prone lines and helps offset costs. Beyond that, federal and state grants exist to help communities like ours, including Department of Energy Grid Resilience Grants and others designed to fund undergrounding projects. These programs are intended to strengthen infrastructure against extreme weather.

The key is leadership.

Sullivan’s Island should press Dominion to prioritize our island in their program while working with state and federal partners to compete for these resilience dollars. This approach protects residents, hardens the grid, and reduces long-term costs without raising local taxes.