Sullivan’s Island Candidates Share Views on Key Community Issues - Part 2

The Island Eye News asked the one candidate for mayor and the five candidates running for three open seats on the Sullivan’s Island Town Council to share their opinions on several questions we believe are important to island residents. We asked six total questions and will publish their answers in pairs over multiple issues. You can find their responses to the first two questions in the Oct. 3 issue of the Island Eye News or online.

Here are the answers they provided for the second set of questions, organized by the seat they’re seeking and in reverse order from the last issue. The Oct. 31 issue will feature responses in random order.

1. Do you think the government of Sullivan’s Island could be more transparent? If so, what would you do to make it more transparent?

Mayor

Transparency is a hallmark of the town government under our current council.

1. We recently created an online Transparency Center for user-friendly public access to capital and operating budgets, with capabilities for real-time, project-specific, and other financial reporting (https://bit.ly/SITownFinances).

2. All council workshops and regular meetings are live-streamed and archived for later viewing. PDF meeting packets are posted online prior to each meeting. Meetings of council committees, the Planning Commission, Design Review Board, Board of Zoning Appeals, and Tree Commission are recorded and placed online for on-demand viewing. Recently, we have added closed captioning for new recordings. Recordings of these meetings go back several years—so you can cancel Netflix and binge-watch your town government at work!

3. We have numerous communication channels to keep citizens informed: the Everbridge system for emergency information, TOSI Talks for other notifications, the town newsletter, our newly active Instagram account (accessible via linktr.ee/sullivansisland), and my monthly mayor’s column in this paper.

4. True transparency requires two-way communication. We encourage citizen input via email, TOSI Talks, and the designated public comment period during council meetings. Phone numbers for the mayor and council members are always readily available.

5. There is always room for improvement. Our staff constantly review transparency measures used by other municipalities to identify methods we can adopt.

Town Council

Right now on Sullivan’s Island, we have a transparency gap. Too often, items like pocket parks, town-owned cars, a proposed Stith Park pool, murals and an insensitive welcome sign appear with little notice or explanation. Residents often learn about them only after decisions are made.

Add to that a lost $4 million FEMA grant for stormwater improvements, resulting in costly delays to resilience projects, and a $38 million town debt that still lacks a clear public breakdown.

Calling a new page on the town website a Financial Transparency Center doesn’t make it true transparency — it’s window dressing. It offers only broad, high-level budget figures while omitting the kind of details that actually matter to residents.

There’s no way to see which contractors are being paid, which projects are over budget, whether grant money has been received or lost, how many employees the town has, or what specific expenditures are for. The line items are vague and provide no context or explanation of what the funds truly support.

True transparency means visibility into decisions, not just data. It means showing where the money goes, why and with what results.

But transparency isn’t just about finances — it’s about communication.

Many residents have told me they feel dismissed when their questions at meetings are met with silence. That lack of responsiveness erodes trust. Residents deserve genuine dialogue and acknowledgment, not avoidance.

I will advocate for earlier publication of detailed agendas and stronger notice for neighborhood-sensitive issues so residents aren’t the last to learn about matters that directly affect them.

Beyond meetings, I would create a digital comment portal where residents can ask questions and weigh in between meetings, with clear updates on projects and spending.

I want more residents involved — and I want to be the person people can come to who listens and answers. True transparency means no surprises. It means residents are treated as partners, not spectators. That’s the kind of government I want to build here.

Yes, I think the government of Sullivan’s Island needs to be more transparent. As I campaign across the island, the message is clear: our town must do better on transparency. Far too many residents feel left in the dark, learning of critical decisions only after they are finalized, with little chance to weigh in. Worse, some fear backlash for speaking out. It’s time to remove the opaque filter clouding our governance and build a Sullivan’s Island where everyone is informed, engaged, and empowered without fear.

During the summer of 2024, residents were shocked when a media outlet reported that the town had not paid its water bills and that a shutoff was imminent. The town said it did not owe the $1 million-plus, but the Charleston Water System (CWS) claimed otherwise. The town ultimately paid the $1 million-plus, and water bills increased significantly under the new CWS contract. It’s not too late for the town to provide a full account of what happened and its impact.

The Town of Sullivan’s Island has faced multiple harassment lawsuits, yet the public has been left in the dark about settlement outcomes, financial costs, and any policy changes to prevent future abuses. Taxpayers indirectly bore the cost of settlements and legal fees through the town’s participation in the South Carolina Insurance Reserve Fund (IRF). The town should share all legally permissible details about these settlements and the steps it is taking to prevent future lawsuits.

Transparency also means timely and accessible information. The routine use of the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) for basic document requests signals a failure to proactively share information, forcing residents to navigate unnecessary hurdles. If elected, I will review the town’s document-sharing policies to ensure that all public records, budgets, project proposals, and meeting agendas are posted in a timely manner, both before and after decisions are made. I will propose a dedicated “Minutes Hub” on the town website, where all council and committee minutes are archived in a searchable, user-friendly format.

I will ensure executive sessions meet strict legal criteria under South Carolina law, limiting their use to necessary cases and encouraging open dialogue. Another concern is the overuse of ad hoc committees, which can bypass established committees, obscure documentation, and limit public input. I will propose a policy requiring that issues within the scope of established committees be handled by those bodies, ensuring consistent documentation and public review.

I will push for increased public speaking time at town council meetings and initiate town halls on critical issues to foster open communication. I will propose using clear, plain language for project approvals so residents understand the impacts without deciphering technical terms.

I will advocate for soliciting resident input before the town applies for grants for nonessential projects. Examples like the pocket parks, nature trails, and mural highlight instances where transparency and broad community support were lacking. Residents were left in the dark and then had to play defense against town decisions. Residents and the Town Council should be on the same team, working collaboratively—and that collaboration can only begin with transparency.

We enjoy the dedicated volunteer service of residents on the Board of Zoning, Design Review, Planning, Tree Commission, Town Council, and the mayor. In addition, there are the committees of Council: Finance, Public Safety, Water and Sewer, Administration, Land Use and Natural Resources, and Public Facilities and Recreation.

All of these bodies are dedicated and adhere carefully to the demands of public meetings, including published agendas, public hearings, recorded and available proceedings, and opportunities for public input and comment. Many community projects include special public meetings and charrettes, always with public notice and participation. It is simply good public policy, followed with great care, and it’s the law.

What more can be done? Attend the meetings, add your advice and opinions to the discussions, follow the published proceedings, and—best of all—volunteer to serve your community on its boards and commissions.

Four years ago, I sought to serve on Town Council to ensure that our town preserved and protected the history, character, and charm of our island so it remains an exceptional place to live, raise our families, and welcome friends and neighbors. I also wanted to make sure all island residents were part of the conversation. At that time, there was a pervasive feeling in our small, closely knit community that town officials were not including residents in discussions about how we address our most challenging problems. Many residents simply didn’t feel their voices were being heard or that their views were given due consideration. Things are much better now, but there is always more work to be done to ensure everyone feels welcome at town hall and included in the conversation.

The first step is ensuring that residents are empowered with access to the information needed to understand how the town functions and evaluate its performance. We have taken this step by creating a state-of-the-art online Financial Transparency Center, accessible on the town’s website. This center gives residents easy access to the details of the town’s current operating budget, capital budget, past budgets, revenues, expenditures, current projects, proposed projects, and funding sources. Residents can even evaluate the town’s performance over time by accessing charts that compare the current proposed budget with past budgets.

The next step is proactively engaging residents to inform them of decisions facing our community so we can address them together. We have taken this step by creating TOSI Talks, which sends meeting notices and agendas to residents’ cell phones; publishing a town newsletter filled with information on town matters, projects, and events; and modernizing the town website to make it easily accessible. We have also increased public comment time at council meetings and promoted participation in town meetings, workshops, committee meetings, and open houses. Additionally, we directly reach out to residents—both full-time and seasonal—who have homes near proposed projects to solicit their thoughts, concerns, and questions.

A good example of this is the recent consideration of establishing a small pocket park for residents near the confluence of Middle Street, Conquest Avenue, and Star of the West, using grant funding from Charleston County. After this idea was presented, Town Council held several committee meetings at which residents were invited—and did—provide their input. The town also proactively reached out to nearby residents to solicit their feedback. The chair of the town’s Recreation Committee even met with residents at the proposed site to discuss the idea. In the end, the town received input from at least 36 residents—most opposed the idea. As a result, Town Council decided not to proceed with the project.

Transparency requires ongoing, continuous effort. We must sustain and expand that effort to ensure we continue to earn residents’ confidence and trust.

This is a timely question that I actually addressed in a letter to the editor that appeared in the Oct. 3 edition of the Island Eye. I have copied the link to that letter below.

I have also given the transparency question a bit more thought. Transparency, as it relates to government, generally means making sure the decision-making process and information are visible and accessible so voters can hold leaders accountable. Your Town Council meets in open session monthly for both council meetings (about two hours) and workshops (about 1.5 hours). Over the past two years, that equates to roughly 84 hours of council interacting with the public.

Additionally, I personally spend approximately 1.5 hours per week replying to email correspondence from constituents. Over the past two years, that is another 156 hours of interaction with voters. In total, that amounts to an estimated 240 hours of communicating with the voting community (excluding committee meetings) in just two years. That is a significant amount of access and transparency.

It has been suggested that voters be allowed three minutes, rather than two, when addressing council. While I think ideas that are well thought out and clearly articulated can usually be conveyed in two minutes, I would not be averse to extending the individual comment period in exchange for a cap on the total public comment period—perhaps 30 minutes.

I also once again urge residents to visit the online Transparency Center regarding Sullivan’s Island’s finances and budget: https://cleargov.com/south-carolina/charleston/town/sullivan's-island. . I would be willing to wager this platform eventually becomes the standard for financial transparency for governments at all levels, far and wide.

I encourage voters to take advantage of all opportunities—public meetings, emails, and one-on-one conversations—to engage with council members and administrative staff working hard on their behalf. As I closed my letter to the editor: Transparency is a partnership—the town provides the information, and we all play a role by making use of it.

2. Do you think the current management plan for the maritime forest is sufficient?

Mayor

In the last four years, we have made real strides in managing this precious resource, which provides valuable resilience and storm protection, educational opportunities, and healthful recreation for all of us. Importantly, we initiated legal proceedings to remove restrictions that limited the town’s ability to manage its own property.

Another major step forward was creating the position of Director of Resilience and Natural Resources and recruiting the phenomenally capable Rebecca Fanning to fill it. She is leading projects to enhance the value of this resource and protect it. For example, we are offering an increased number and variety of educational experiences to boost understanding and appreciation of its diverse flora and fauna.

After years of planning and public discussion, Phase 2 of the Nature Trail, largely grant-funded, has been successfully completed, offering a low-impact opportunity to explore more of the maritime forest.

One area in which I will encourage continued improvement is the management of non-native invasive plant species. Public Enemy No. 1 in this regard is the Chinese tallow tree, also known as the popcorn tree. A recent effective innovation involves permits for limited myrtle cutting that adjacent property owners can obtain. We now allow these permits to include total removal of all Chinese tallow trees within the covered area. This allows adjacent property owners to achieve more clearing while removing a species that is harmful to the ecosystem—a win-win.

Town Council

I love the Maritime Forest. As a longtime member of the Planning Commission, I respect the work that goes into any management plan. But the question is not just whether we have a plan — it’s whether the plan was made with the foresight to keep pace with the realities we face.

For example, I am very concerned that the nature trail could act as a channel for stormwater, as Dr. Elko of Elko Coastal Science recently warned. It has even been suggested by this council that residents give up their long-established beach paths because the trail may funnel storm surge inland and cause flooding where there was none before — essentially shifting the consequences of poor planning onto homeowners.

That is not stewardship or sound management. It’s contradiction. It’s hard to explain spending decades protecting the Maritime Forest, only to bulldoze a corridor through it and the dunes.

I believe in protecting the forest — but protection must mean science-based management, transparency and honesty about the risks, costs and trade-offs. It should not mean plans made behind closed doors, rules made one day and broken the next, or residents being excluded from planning but used as the safety valve for the town’s mistakes.

I will push for consistent policies that honor both our environment and our residents.

I do not think the current management plan for the maritime forest is sufficient. I have concerns about the plan and certain aspects of the Sullivan’s Island Tree Canopy Mapping (April 2025), as I don’t believe these measures adequately address the needs of the forest or the residents.

As a candidate for Sullivan’s Island Town Council, I hear growing unease about cameras in our forest, with many residents feeling they evoke a “Big Brother” or “Truman Show” intrusion. These concerns are valid—nobody wants their privacy compromised in our community. That said, the current approach, pairing cameras with a punitive plan, divides us.

The plan's punitive measures seem counterproductive to fostering sustainable management and conservation. It authorizes selective clearing in transition zones near private properties to manage invasives, including valid concerns like the spread of popcorn trees. But it then shifts the financial and logistical burden onto individual residents. Homeowners must apply for special permits, hire town-approved contractors, and cover the cost of permits and work on town-owned land.

Town-approved contractors are increasingly concerned about doing work in the forest. One contractor recently sent a letter to clients stating, “As of last year, the Town has instituted very specific permitting requirements and restrictions... navigating the extremely convoluted and time-consuming process has simply become prohibitive for us,” and will no longer do work in the forest. Contractors and residents are growing fearful of unintentionally violating regulations and facing steep fines due to the town’s heavy-handed approach.

As a result, the forest’s health may decline as invasive species take over, while residents grow more divided. Meanwhile, the Tree Canopy Mapping shows, in diagrams rather than plain language, that additional trees may be planted in areas abutting the forest and hints at planting within the forest itself. I believe we should first prioritize managing invasives and underbrush to protect the forest’s health and reduce fire risks. Planting new trees without addressing these issues could undermine forest health, waste resources, and deepen divisions.

As one resident rightly noted, it is not in the best interest of the town or its residents to institute permitting requirements and policies that are so restrictive, burdensome, convoluted, and punitive for adjacent landowners and contractors. It is also not in the forest’s best interest to neglect removing invasives and thinning dense underbrush. The town should ease restrictive regulations on contractors, use the Tree Fund to offset forest management costs, and consider removing surveillance cameras to foster a more positive community atmosphere and encourage forest management efforts.

These actions are not just practical—they are unifying. I would push for a town hall within my first 90 days on council to discuss maritime forest management. A more balanced approach that prioritizes the long-term health of the forest and the well-being of residents would better serve our shared goals.

Our community owes much to the foresight and discipline of previous councils and concerned residents who preserved the maritime forest and its protections. We have enhanced those protections by establishing and hiring a Director of Resilience and Natural Resources to advise and assist in the preservation of the forest and habitat across Sullivan’s Island.

Our community benefits from the maritime forest’s protection from storms, its support of migratory wildlife, and its enhancement of our quality of life. You need not travel far to see how other coastal communities envy our natural resources and protections from further development. We must continue to focus on the management plan and recognize how it enhances our safety, property values, and quality of life for residents.

My family fell in love with Sullivan’s Island because of the wondrous sense of place and community that exists on this primarily single-family residential, uniquely beautiful barrier island. As fortunate residents, we enjoy the charm of a historic small town, a relaxed lifestyle, and easy access to pristine beaches, beautiful marshes and natural areas, and award-winning restaurants. As a parent of two young children growing up on the island, I want to ensure that the town continues the work required to preserve this sense of place and community for generations.

Our incredible maritime forest, like the island’s other natural areas, is an integral part of what draws people to this special place and is indispensable to our community’s identity. If you haven’t recently, I encourage you to take a moment to walk down one of our beach paths or nature trails and experience the varied marshes, wetlands, and dunes you encounter on the way to the beach.

Over the years, our community has struggled with the best way to manage this natural resource, which provides a place of respite for residents, a haven for the beautiful birds that populate our island, and much-needed protection from floodwaters and storm surge. We now seem to have struck the correct balance and are well-positioned to maintain it in the future.

During the last several years, the town has taken a deliberate approach to any measure that would impact our natural areas. We have retained our first director of natural resource management to provide expert advice regarding their proper care. We have implemented programs to remove non-native and invasive species, protect ecological integrity, and maximize the areas’ ability to absorb floodwaters and storm surge.

We have also taken steps to ensure these areas are accessible and benefit residents. We have established a reserve fund in the capital budget for scheduled boardwalk repair and replacement to ensure the paths remain in good repair. We maintain existing footpaths through these areas so residents may continue to enjoy easy access to the marshes and the beach.

We should continue this deliberate approach and make sure all islanders are part of the conversation about how best to manage this incredible resource for the benefit of all residents.

The maritime forest is not only unique, but it also serves as a natural storm break for the entire community when a hurricane reaches Sullivan’s Island. This benefit adds to the forest’s natural beauty and its critical ecological importance, supporting migrating birds and other species.

The management of the maritime forest will always be a work in progress. It was the central issue in our elections four years ago. We have worked hard since then to put necessary protections in place, and we cannot afford to let them lapse now. The town must balance the current and future preservation of the forest with public access to both the forest and the adjacent beaches.

Currently, that balance exists. Sufficient ordinances allow for cutting certain native species, such as wax myrtles, to a height of five feet. Front beach property owners may remove invasive Chinese tallow with permits, as well as saplings up to 1.5 inches in diameter in footpaths that extend from private residences to the beach. However, these footpaths cannot—and should not—be restricted from public access, as they lie in a public land trust. Furthermore, where footpaths do not exist, none should be created. In aggregate, this illustrates the balance I mentioned.

While the Comprehensive Plan considers a third extension to the nature trail, none is anticipated, and I would not support an extension. I do support strict enforcement and the maximization of penalties for those found in violation of policies designed to protect the maritime forest.