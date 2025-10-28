Sullivan’s Island Candidates Share Views on Key Community Issues - Part 3

The Island Eye News asked the one candidate for mayor and the five candidates running for three open seats on the Sullivan’s Island Town Council to share their opinions on several questions we believe are important to island residents.

We asked six total questions and have published their answers in pairs over multiple issues. You can find their responses to the first four questions in the Oct. 3 and Oct. 17 issues of the Island Eye News or online.

Below are the candidates’ answers to the third and final set of questions, organized by the seat they’re seeking and presented in random order.

5. Is the town in good fiscal shape? How do you feel about the current debt?

Mayor

The town is in excellent fiscal shape.

Just ask Moody’s, which most recently gave us an Aa1 rating, its second-highest possible.

The rumor mill is operating at warp speed about our bond debt. It is hardly news that the town issued municipal bonds in 2018 and 2020, totaling about $38 million borrowed at an average interest rate of roughly 3.1%, made possible by our excellent credit rating.

Those funds were for necessary long-term capital projects, not operating expenses. In particular, they funded our new sewage treatment plant, overdue upgrades to sewer mains and lift stations, the fire station rebuild, the storage/maintenance building, and other capital projects.

Carrying—and paying off—bonded debt is not the same as running a deficit. Like virtually all municipalities and other governmental entities, we issued bonds to allow us to pay for important capital projects in current dollars while repaying the bonds with future dollars. Otherwise, there would be huge sticker-shock issues with tax increases or critical system failures due to unaffordable projects. We pay this down reliably every year as agreed.

In other words, the bonds were issued responsibly and have been paid responsibly ever since. This is an accepted and normal approach to local government funding of large projects. For example, last year, more than a half-trillion dollars in municipal bonds were issued in the U.S.

Town Council

This is an easy one. The town is in excellent financial condition, as demonstrated by its “Aa1” credit rating—the second-highest rating a borrower can receive, the same as the U.S. government.

The town’s annual revenue has increased dramatically in recent years without increasing the municipal property tax rate more than the rise in the Consumer Price Index. This growth is largely due to rising home values, reassessments triggered by recent home purchases, building permit fees from the construction of more expensive homes, and business license fees paid by contractors, restaurants, and the business community.

The town, however, has not freely spent these surplus funds. Instead, it has worked in a collaborative and financially responsible manner, using thoughtful and open analysis of costs and benefits to provide better services to residents where appropriate. The town has also maintained a balanced budget—as required by law—by using surplus revenue to shore up its emergency reserve fund and create additional reserve funds for anticipated long-term expenses that occur in a single budget year but should be paid over multiple budget cycles.

During my four years on council, the town’s true emergency reserve fund has increased by over $1 million, to $3 million. The town has also set aside $2,554,400 for long-term expenses, including: (1) stormwater repairs—$567,530, (2) firetruck and other safety equipment purchases and replacements—$170,980, (3) beach path and boardwalk replacement/recreational facilities projects—$680,830, (4) building repair—$567,530, and (5) resiliency projects—$567,530. Essentially, the town has set aside $5,554,400 for future needs instead of spending it.

The town has also directed some of this additional revenue to providing services that residents want but that had not previously been provided. These include budget items for street maintenance, stormwater system repair, and management of the maritime forest. In addition, the town now spends more on things residents care about, such as garbage collection, beach path maintenance, and special town events like the Tree Lighting and Fourth of July fireworks.

The town has also prudently managed the funds not spent by placing them in the South Carolina Local Government Investment Pool, which currently has an interest rate of approximately 4.4%. The current budget includes $500,000 in such revenue. Over the last two and a half years, the town has earned almost $2 million in interest—something the town did not do four years ago.

That doesn’t mean I haven’t heard the criticisms. Recently, a good friend and resident shared a concern that the town’s administrative costs have increased substantially because of staff compensation. This claim is misleading. Administrative operating expenses attributable to salaries, payroll taxes, health insurance, and retirement costs have only increased from $548,000 to $1,294,000 over the last 10 years, largely driven by state-mandated increases in health insurance and retirement costs. Administrative insurance costs have also risen significantly—from $66,000 to $200,000.

The confusion may arise from the inclusion in the budget’s “administrative costs” category of the approximately $1.8 million used annually to pay back the municipal capital improvement bonds issued before my time on council, in 2018 and 2020. The town used these funds for capital projects such as replacing a failing water treatment plant, building a town hall/first responder building that can operate during a major hurricane, and constructing a maintenance building to protect town equipment from the elements. Although I can’t take credit for the foresight in borrowing these funds at a 3.15% interest rate payable over decades, the town got a very good deal, as the valuable assets financed by the funds appreciate over time at a rate much higher than inflation. I certainly wouldn’t mind having a 3.15% mortgage rate!

More importantly, I believe the town now has excellent—and eminently professional—police, fire, and administrative staff. In fact, the administrative staff has arguably paid for itself by securing $15,465,063 in state and federal grants in recent years to fund capital improvement projects such as our stormwater improvement plan. Town staff also aggressively seeks outside funding for the many projects identified in the town’s Capital Improvement Plan. For example, the town recently approved a renovation of the Stith Park Tot Lot using $35,000 obtained from the Sullivan’s Island Park Foundation. The complete plan and estimated costs are available on the town’s website.

But you don’t have to take my word for it. During the past four years, the town has empowered residents to understand how the town functions and evaluate its performance through the state-of-the-art online Financial Transparency Center, accessible on the town’s website. This transparency center gives residents easy access to detailed information about the town’s current operating budget, current capital budget, past budgets, revenues, expenditures, current projects, proposed projects, and funding sources. Residents can even evaluate the town’s performance over time by accessing charts that compare the current proposed budget with past budgets.

During the next four years, I hope to continue working collaboratively with empowered and engaged residents to maintain the town’s excellent financial condition while identifying and pursuing projects and services that will continue to enhance residents’ already high quality of life.

Sullivan’s Island thankfully benefits from a strong tax base and healthy reserves—the result of sound fiscal management by prior councils.

The town’s $38 million debt was taken on when rates were low—about 3% or less. But that’s where the good news ends. Debt is only smart if it’s used wisely, and this council hasn’t shown that discipline. Money has poured into consultants, lawsuits, and unfulfilled studies that gather dust, while critical needs—like drainage and park safety—remain ignored.

Nowhere is that clearer than at Station 18, where the first flood study was completed in 2010. Fifteen years later, no progress has been made, and the FEMA grant that could have fixed it was eliminated because of inaction.

Cheap debt doesn’t excuse bad decisions. That isn’t good fiscal management. It’s negligence disguised as governance.

The town is not only in good fiscal shape—it is in excellent fiscal shape. Don’t take my word for it. This is independently verified through our Aa1 credit rating by a nationally recognized statistical rating organization (NRSRO)—a credit rating agency approved by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. It is the highest possible rating on the Moody’s scale outside of the top rating of Aaa, which not even the U.S. government holds.

By law, a municipality must maintain a balanced budget each year. Sullivan’s Island has done this while paying down its long-term debt (approximately $3.7 million since 2021), building its emergency reserves by more than 20% (from $9 million to over $11 million), and providing the quality of services and protections expected in a ZIP code with the highest home values in the state. There is a reason—beyond our beaches—that people want to move here: the quality of life that flows from effective and responsible governance.

Because of the balanced budget requirement, when a municipality wants to initiate large capital expenditures, it issues debt. The town has completed paying down the debt that financed our new Town Hall. In 2018 and 2020, the town issued long-term debt ($35.4 million) to finance necessary infrastructure improvements. That debt matures in 2048 and 2045, respectively, and carries an interest rate of approximately 3.15%. Current rates for a 20-year Aa1 municipal bond are around 4.20–4.50%, so our debt cannot be refinanced at a lower interest rate. Inflation continues to erode the value of the debt while driving the assets purchased (water and sewer treatment plant, lift stations, a new fire station, etc.) higher in value.

In sum, this is a win-win for our town—the debt is depreciating while the assets are appreciating. As a result, we should be paying off the Island’s debt as slowly as possible. Only if we can refinance our debt at a lower interest rate (plus refinance fees) should we consider prepaying it. It is not a strain on our finances, as noted above.

I and other residents are concerned about the Town of Sullivan’s Island’s financial trajectory. With $38 million in bond debt and more than $11 million in annual expenditures, it’s clear we are not in a position of stability or strength. Council may claim the Moody’s ratings reflect sound management, ignoring that a strong residential tax base is the main driver. This level of indebtedness, combined with spending on unnecessary and costly nonessentials, is unsustainable for a small, unchanging population like ours and risks burdening us—or future generations—with higher taxes or reduced services.

There are two Installment Purchase Revenue Bonds (IPRBs) issued in 2018 and 2020, each for $20 million. The town has been paying interest and principal on the 2020 bond but only interest on the 2018 bond. In 2026, the town will begin paying both interest and principal on both bonds.

The 2018 bond was used for rebuilding the wastewater treatment plant, constructing new lift stations, and repairing sewer lines. The 2020 IPRB was issued for various capital improvements, including the new fire station and warehouse. The town passes ordinances for short-term general obligation (GO) bonds to pay the debt service on these bonds—essentially borrowing money to pay for borrowed money. Does the revenue generated by our sewer department contribute in any way to covering the debt service obligations of the 2018 bond?

Compounding the issue are expenditures that appear wholly unnecessary. The millions poured into the warehouse project, which was unanimously approved by this council, stand out as a prime example of misplaced priorities, draining resources that could have been allocated to our infrastructure.

Particularly concerning are our persistently high administrative costs. Despite no growth in our island’s size or population, administrative expenses have risen from $1.7 million to $4.8 million over the last 10 years, suggesting inefficiencies or outright waste in town operations.

Residents are the primary source of the funds Town Council spends—through property taxes, building permits for new construction or renovations, or through the bonds issued based on our strong home values. Moving forward, we must practice fiscal discipline and prioritize infrastructure and maintenance over unnecessary spending.

If elected, I will conduct a thorough review of all expenditures. I will propose an ordinance to enable the formation of an independent advisory financial committee composed of residents to provide transparent oversight, analyze expenses, and help develop a clear roadmap to debt reduction. This model has proven successful in neighboring areas to reduce debt and curtail waste. I will also propose rotating the town auditor every five years to align with best practices.

The town has completed significant projects to improve the infrastructure of our community properties. Most substantial were the upgrades and remediation of our wastewater treatment plant. This work—years in planning and public meetings, guided by engineering staff, and performed under the sanction and inspection of the appropriate state regulatory agencies—represents a major investment in our community.

As with all projects of this scale, such as the fire department, maintenance facility, and town hall, they were funded through careful borrowing that leveraged our excellent community credit rating and are being repaid over time at interest rates outpaced by the growth in the value of these assets. It’s much like taking out a mortgage to buy a home and watching its value grow beyond the remaining debt as the loan is paid down.

Under this council’s leadership, we have begun investing funds that were previously left idle and have earned millions of dollars in returns, while maintaining safety and liquidity for community needs.

We now have our first separate capital budget for all departments, creating better long-term planning for major expenses, as well as a balanced operating budget. The council has been careful to spend on true needs rather than “want-to-haves.” Many projects have been supported by significant grants pursued by town staff to help defray costs for residents. We have even been complimented by state legislators for the efficiency and speed of our grant work, which has led to improvements in stormwater management and better planning for future projects.

We live in a community without industrial tax support and with a limited commercial district. Careful fiscal planning, responsible spending, and transparent reporting have been hallmarks of this council’s tenure.

6. Do you think the town offers enough recreational opportunities in and around Stith Park? What would you like to see improve?

Mayor

Last week, we voted to authorize the purchase of new playground equipment for the Tot Lot, including one item that is sure to become a popular tradition and part of island children’s memories. We have also contracted to improve the park’s drainage, a necessary step for additional upgrades.

We will then be able to start implementing other parts of the park master plan that were well-received during the several open houses and events held to gather public input throughout the planning process.

And no, there will not be a swimming pool.

All of these improvements will enhance this wonderful community resource and allow us to expand the activities it offers.

Town Council

Stith Park is the heart of our island community. It is a place where we gather for events like the Tree Lighting and Fourth of July, where our kids play after school before heading to Dunleavy’s for free soda and popcorn, and where island kids—and sometimes adults—occasionally get dirty sliding down the mound on cardboard. We play tennis, pickleball, and basketball on its courts and explore its bamboo forest. This expansive park is a true gift. But it can be improved.

One of the joys of serving on town council is seeing the entire community come together to work on projects that will significantly improve our quality of life for the long term. One of these experiences began shortly after I was elected to town council in 2021. During a recreation committee meeting, the idea was proposed to examine the possibility of creating a community-driven plan to transform Stith Park into an even more vibrant gathering place.

During numerous committee meetings, town council workshops, and council meetings, the council collected resident input and considered initial proposals for a comprehensive redesign of the park. Ultimately, the town selected engineers to develop options for enhancing the park’s existing amenities and creating additional recreation opportunities for the community. Residents were invited to provide additional input on these options during three open house meetings in 2023. All of this input was then incorporated into a proposed draft master plan, high-level cost estimate, and budget action plan.

This plan now provides a roadmap for improving the heart of our community and building even stronger ties among residents through improved public spaces and community events. As envisioned, the renovation would provide a wonderful gathering space for residents in a place that celebrates our island community and history.

The first stages of this plan are already underway. The town recently approved work to renovate the park’s drainage and stormwater infrastructure so it no longer floods, as well as the creation of additional golf cart parking on the edge of the park for those using the park. The town is also in the process of replacing and improving the play equipment in the Tot Lot. These projects should begin next year. Once this work is complete, the remainder of the renovation will occur in a deliberate, collaborative, and financially responsible manner.

This comprehensive renovation will be truly special and will reflect the improvements requested by residents. We need to do it—and do it right. As a parent of two young children growing up on the island, I want to ensure the town continues this work. I hope for your support so we can do it together.

No. The town does not offer enough recreational opportunities because we’ve failed to maintain and improve the ones we already have.

It takes a lot to raise a child. Children need clean, safe spaces to play—places that let them explore and discover while giving parents peace of mind. Cleanliness keeps parks hygienic and pleasant, while safety measures make families feel secure spending time there. One of our tidal pools tested at unsafe bacteria levels for months, and nothing was done. Families deserve better stewardship of all the places where their children play. Parks should build neighborhood pride and reflect the beauty and livability of our island.

Before inventing new projects like pocket parks and nature trails, we should maintain and improve what we already have. I walked through Stith Park recently. Please scan the QR code below to see photos of the current state of the park and decide if it meets any of the above standards. For a community that takes such pride in our environment, there’s no excuse for unsafe, outdated public spaces.

The RFP for the Stith Park Master Plan was released in 2022. A local consulting firm was hired, residents participated in meetings and design reviews—and still, the plan is unclear. It’s another expensive study that never turned into results. Three years later, not a single element has been implemented—until last night’s Town Council meeting, when council approved a play boat and some mulch—just 13 days before the election.

While I’m happy to see some basic progress, we still don’t know what the finalized park will look like or if and when it will ever be completed. Wouldn’t you like to know how the park project will be phased, budgeted, and executed? It’s worth noting that even this small step—a play boat and mulch—was funded in part by donations from the Park Foundation.

True leadership means investing in the future—our children, our parks, and the water we all share—not in pet projects that do little to strengthen our community.

I believe we need to invest in our youth. To stay vibrant, we must support all generations. Although I no longer have young children living at home, I feel these families deserve someone on council who will advocate for them.

The town has actively engaged with residents over the past two years to determine the steps needed to upgrade Stith Park and its amenities. It is the collective opinion of Sullivan’s Island residents that will determine the park’s future.

Three charrettes were held from September to early December 2023, allowing residents to share input on the park’s redesign and on recreation equipment to add or improve. For example, a swimming pool was eliminated by popular consensus after the first round of community input, while pickleball courts were maintained throughout the process. The final draft included not only pickleball courts but also an inclusive playground, restoration of the historic “mound,” and improved access and parking.

Most recently, on Oct. 6, 2025, a presentation was made to Town Council for a remake of the Tot Park. Partial grant funding makes it highly likely that approvals for the new and improved Tot Park will be granted, with an early 2026 completion date. An extensive engineering plan to improve park drainage has been approved, although permitting and funding sources are still pending. It makes no sense to move forward with other improvements until the drainage issues are fully addressed.

The master plan for the park is available on the town’s website. While that plan calls for a sizable passive area for activities, I would like to reassess the feasibility of adding a soccer field toward the back of the park that would be available to all ages. Needless to say, all improvements at Stith Park must be reviewed through the lens of available funding and competing priorities.

However, the bottom line is this: a world-class town like Sullivan’s Island deserves a park that reflects our residents’ needs and desires for top-tier, safe recreational space. Continued resident input will ensure we get it.

YES — Given our significant debt, urgent infrastructure and maintenance needs, and livability concerns, Stith Park already has more than enough recreational activities. An October 2024 survey revealed that residents are concerned about the proposed, costly Stith Park Master Plan due to its expense (65%) and want to focus on infrastructure instead (71%). This survey shows the Town Council needs to listen to residents and prioritize essentials over nonessentials. We do not need to take on additional, unnecessary debt. It’s also important to remember the town has miles of beaches for recreation.

Stith Park is vibrant and well used. The basketball, tennis/pickleball, and backboard courts are always busy. The wide-open field, playground, and the beloved tradition of sliding down the mound on cardboard boxes see constant activity. However, we can’t ignore the decade-long drainage problem and the 35-year-old play structures in the Tot Lot.

What would I like to see improved? For more than a year, I have repeatedly emailed and spoken at Town Council meetings about the immediate need to replace the outdated play structures due to safety and liability concerns. Yet the council unanimously approved more than $450,000 for new vehicles while ignoring my plea to forgo one truck this budget year to fund the replacement.

On Oct. 21, 2025 — just two weeks before the election — Town Council finally voted to replace the outdated play structures, offsetting the cost with a generous donation from the recently disbanded Sullivan’s Island Park Foundation. I would like to thank Council Member Ned Higgins, who chairs the Recreation Committee and advocated for this project for more than a year. I’m thankful the Tot Lot is now being addressed, but disappointed it took an election to make it happen.

As someone who has renovated a community park in Mount Pleasant, if elected, I will help oversee the replacement of the play structures — as Just For Fun Playgrounds LLC cannot begin work until early 2026 — advocate for renovation of the little white house, and implement annual safety inspections by this certified company. I will also push to address the park’s decade-long drainage problem, starting with cleaning the town-owned ditch alongside the field. Additionally, I’ll propose a maintenance plan that includes inspections for and removal of wasp nests, ant beds, and trash, which are frequent complaints.

We should have a well-maintained and safe park for our community — one that focuses on the basics before new projects.

The improvements to Stith Park are an excellent example of a very public process, using community input to create a plan that serves our residents and their children. Residents should demand that everything be discussed, ideas presented, budgets proposed, and debated in public. The planning process is an excellent example of council activities, where a pool was considered, discussed, and discarded from plans, benefiting from public input. Not some secret plan, as suggested by some, “killed” by public outcry—this is an example of the community voice. The idea of a pool is exactly the kind of public discussion residents should always demand.

Stith Park’s first steps are to remediate drainage on playing fields and address safety improvement needs in the Tot Lot area. That work is already underway, and a budgeting process is in place for each step of the park project. This is careful spending of town assets to preserve and improve the most visible and utilized recreation resource in our community, all done in public meetings with public input.

Should we do more? Improve tennis and pickleball courts, add additional park areas on public lands, improve handicap access, preserve view corridors, and maintain beach access? All of these are ideas worthy of public discussion, input, planning, and budgeting. The key is preserving our community assets, maintaining them, and continuing to pursue grants that help defray the cost of improvements. Essential to everything is the public input that decides the recreation activities in our public spaces.