Sullivan’s Island Develops Historic District Design Guidelines

The town of Sullivan’s Island is developing Historic District Design Guidelines to help preserve the architectural, archaeological, cultural, and historical significance of properties within its local and National Register Historic Districts.

The manual highlights the benefits of historic preservation, including enhanced quality of life, increased property values, job support through rehabilitation, and boosted tourism.

Since 2003, Sullivan’s Island has maintained a Design Review Board, which oversees the construction, demolition, and modification of historic buildings. Property owners, developers, contractors, and architects are encouraged to consult the new guidelines early in the planning process to avoid rejection.

The guidelines emphasize maintaining the island’s historic character through careful restoration and thoughtful new construction. When repairing historic buildings, property owners are encouraged to use materials that closely match the original stonework, masonry, siding, and shingles while avoiding artificial wood grain siding, even in new structures.

For new construction, designs should respect the setback, massing, and proportions of surrounding buildings. Additions should remain secondary in scale, recessed, and distinct from the original structure. Energy-efficiency improvements should respect traditional methods, such as window shutters, or be installed in locations that minimize exterior alterations. Solar panels should not be placed on primary facades or highly visible locations.

Flood protection measures must also align with the town’s historic aesthetic. When raising buildings, columns should match the original railing placement, and long staircases may require a landing break or be relocated inside the porch. Parking beneath elevated structures should remain hidden from street view to preserve the home’s visual integrity.

The project is funded in part by a grant from the U.S. Department of the Interior’s National Park Service Historic Preservation Fund and administered by the South Carolina Department of Archives and History.

To gather public input and discuss the new guidelines, the town has scheduled an open house on April 15, 2025, from 5 to 6 p.m. Thomason and Associates will present the final draft of the Historic District Design Guidelines.