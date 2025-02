A large house fire destroyed a home on Sullivan’s Island Saturday night. The Sullivan’s Island Fire Department responded to the scene on Jasper Boulevard just after 6 p.m. and was assisted by the Isle of Palms and Mount Pleasant fire departments.

According to officials, all occupants made it out of safely, and a dog was rescued from the home. The scene was cleared around 10:30 p.m., but officials have not yet determined what caused the fire.