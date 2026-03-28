Corporal Joshua Poole Named 2025 Sullivan’s Island Officer of the Year by LENS

The Law Enforcement Neighborhood Support Foundation (LENS) awarded its 2025 Sullivan’s Island Officer of the Year honor to Cpl. Joshua Poole during the March Town Council meeting.

LENS is a Charleston-based nonprofit with a mission to strengthen relationships between communities and local law enforcement. The organization invited the Sullivan’s Island community to nominate officers and share their experiences with the island’s Police Department. LENS received more than 125 submissions, each filled with overwhelmingly positive feedback.

“[Poole] is endlessly dedicated to our island and to our school. Sometimes it seems he’s everywhere, from school drop-off at 7 a.m. to evening town events on the same day,” one community member wrote. “He is a reassuring, friendly presence who knows our kids’ names and goes out of his way to greet them. We are so fortunate to have him.”