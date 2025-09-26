Sullivan’s Island Plans New Tree List to Guide Residents and Builders

At its Sept. 16 meeting, Sullivan’s Island Town Council unanimously approved funding to update the island’s tree replacement list, an essential tool in the town’s long-standing tree preservation efforts.

The list, which guides both contractors and residents, outlines tree species suitable for the island’s sandy soils and salt-rich environment. Contractors are required to select replacements from the list when removing trees during construction, while residents often consult it when planting on their properties.

The update will be funded through the South Carolina Forestry Commission, with the town contributing a 20% match, covered through a mix of funds or staff time. That brings the total cost to the town to just $1,500. The project was recommended by the island’s Tree Commission, which oversees educational programming and replacement policies.

Sullivan’s Island has been recognized nationally since 2016 as a “Tree City USA Community.” Building on that status, the town has set a goal of increasing canopy coverage by 1% over the next 15 years. A recent canopy analysis by the Green Infrastructure Center highlights which properties are contributing toward that goal and which are falling behind.

Beyond the list itself, the town is considering ways to make the information more accessible. Ideas include interpretive signage along beach access points and within the maritime forest to illustrate the island’s diverse growing conditions. The visuals will be informative for residents and correlate to lists of suitable tree and non-tree species for each zone.

“We have a lot of little microhabitats on the island,” said Rebecca Fanning, Sullivan’s Island director of resilience and natural resource management. “The signage will help residents choose species uniquely adapted to their location.”

Mayor Patrick O’Neil voiced his support, noting that the effort balances education with flexibility. “I like the idea of producing a document like this,” he said. “A noncompulsory way to encourage right tree, right place planting.”