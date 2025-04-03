Sullivan’s Island Police Department Recognized for Excellence in Policy Management and Training

The Sullivan’s Island Police Department announced today that it has been recognized for excellence in policy management and training in 2024 by Lexipol, a leading provider of solutions that support performance excellence in public safety. This marks the second consecutive year the department has received this recognition.

The Lexipol Connect program tracks the Sullivan’s Island Police Department’s performance on five metrics that measure success in policy management. The department achieved Gold—the highest level of recognition—for consistent and effective policy dissemination to personnel, timely policy updates in response to changing laws, and officer training on policies.

“Our policy manual, developed in partnership with Lexipol, is designed to assist members of the Sullivan's Island Police Department in the safe and proper execution of their duties. Our goal is to provide ethical, professional, and competent service to the community in a fully transparent manner. The policies in our manual have undergone extensive research and review by Lexipol and the chief of police to ensure they meet the minimum standards set forth by Section 23-23-85 of the South Carolina Code of Laws and the Law Enforcement Training Council at the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy.

"As the chief law enforcement officer of the Sullivan's Island Police Department, I am proud to provide our members with a policy manual tailored to the unique needs of the town," said Chief of Police Glenn Meadows. "Through our partnership with Lexipol, these policies are regularly reviewed and updated to ensure compliance with local, state, and federal laws and regulations."

The Sullivan’s Island Police Department’s commitment to policy excellence and officer training enhances community safety by ensuring a consistent, effective response based on state and federal law and nationally recognized best practices.

For more information, visit www.lexipol.com.