Sullivan’s Island Police Department to Hold 5th Annual Toys for Tots Bike Delivery Event

The Town of Sullivan’s Island Police Department will hold its fifth annual Toys for Tots bike delivery event on Monday, December 15, 2025, at 9 a.m. in front of Sullivan’s Island Town Hall, 2056 Middle Street.

This year marks the fifth consecutive year of the department’s bike drive benefiting Toys for Tots. Following brief remarks from Mayor Patrick O’Neil and Chief Glenn Meadows, volunteers will load the donated bicycles onto trucks provided by Timmy Hayes Moving for transport to the Toys for Tots warehouse in North Charleston. The Sullivan’s Island Police Department expects to deliver nearly 300 bicycles this year.

For more information about the bike drive, contact Chief Glenn Meadows at 843-883-5736.