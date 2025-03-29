Sullivan’s Island Receives Final Stormwater Masterplan, Osceola Avenue Project Costs Rise

On Tuesday, March 18, Aaron Aiken (pictured) of Seamon Whiteside & Associates presented a final revision of the Stormwater Masterplan to the Sullivan’s Island Town Council, outlining key updates and recommendations for the town’s flood mitigation efforts.

One major change is the recommendation to establish a dedicated stormwater department to oversee the long-term maintenance of the island’s drainage infrastructure. The proposal includes hiring one to two part-time or full-time staff members for maintenance and inspections, forming a committee to guide the department’s development, and designating a town employee to manage operations.

During the meeting, a resident of Atlantic Avenue—whose home frequently floods—inquired about the project’s timeline.

“We have officially received all permits,” responded the team at Seamon Whiteside. “Expect some flood mitigation pretty soon on your street.”

The masterplan also ranks stormwater projects based on factors such as service area size, the number of affected buildings, and cost per acre. Osceola Avenue was identified as the most critical project, followed by Station 14 and the Station 16 Extension.

The estimated cost for the Osceola Avenue project has increased by $980,000 since the last assessment, bringing the total masterplan cost to $69 million. The rise is attributed to additional drainage improvements along the marsh side of Osceola Avenue and new outlets on Seabreeze Lane.

A stormwater open house is scheduled for April 9.