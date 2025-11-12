Sullivan’s Island Residents: Your Input is Needed

×

2026 marks the 250th anniversary of the United States of America’s Independence. Our Town played a crucial role during the Battle of Sullivan’s Island by defeating the British Royal Navy. This early battle was pivotal in the fight for freedom and protecting Charleston and the Lowcountry from a British invasion. This impactful defeat of the British helped secure freedom for America.

Sullivan’s Island Residents

We Need Your Input!

Please help the local SC250 study group create a tagline for our welcome sign to celebrate our Country’s 250th year of independence.

Send your suggestions for language to be included on the banner above the Welcome to Sullivan’s Island Sign on the causeway to si250@sullivansisland.sc.gov. Suggestions will be accepted through December 12, 2025 and forwarded to the study group for consideration.

For more information regarding Sullivan’s Island’s SC250 Celebration please visit https://bit.ly/TOSI250.