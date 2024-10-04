Sullivan’s Island Town Council Seeks Input on Stith Park Master Plan

Sullivan’s Island Town Council is inviting residents to participate in a survey on the proposed Stith Park Master Plan. Specifically, the council says they would like to know:

Where you’d prioritize renovations to Stith Park compared to other Island projects

What you’d like to see included in the park

This survey follows three community design charrette’s held at Town Hall in 2023, and intends to gather additional input from residents who may have been unable to attend these public meetings.

You can provide your input by clicking the following link: https://www.surveymonkey.com/ r/P3BLNW2