Sunrise Presbyterian Church Releases Statement About Thursday's Incident

The following statement was released by Rev. Dr. Vance Polley, Pastor of Sunrise Presbyterian Church regarding Thursday's hit-and-run incident on their property:

"Friends,

You may have already heard about the hit and run at Sunrise today. Tragically, it was not an accident. The individual intentionally drove his vehicle at Veritas children on recess in the big field at the church. He drove from Jasper Blvd. across the field towards Middle Street. He then circled back. He hit two children and a mother. One child was treated on the scene and released to parents. The mother and child were taken to the hospital (I understand the second child has been released from the hospital). Please hold these families in your prayers, as well as all of the Veritas families as they have to cope with this terrifying experience.

As of the writing of this email, the assailant had not yet been apprehended. The Fellowship Hall is being used by the police and the church grounds are a crime scene. The assailant’s car was abandoned after destroying railing along the ramp to the Fellowship Hall.

Hannah (our Church Administrator) has been amazing! Her calm presence and leadership has made a tremendous difference. I am flying home from Seattle tomorrow morning. Please feel free to reach out to me tonight or text me tomorrow while I am in the air.

Please surround everyone affected by this tragedy with your prayers.

Vance"