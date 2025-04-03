Taste of Sullivan’s Island Returns: A Fundraiser for Historic Building Renovations

Expand Untitled design - 2

Following a sell-out in 2024, The Island Club will again host its Taste of Sullivan’s Island fundraiser on Saturday, May 17, from 12 to 3 p.m.

Tastes and sips from the island’s several restaurants will be offered for one ticket price, along with music by local favorite Joel Timmons.

With the generous support of title sponsor The Ideal Life, as well as sponsorships from Herlong Architects and Sea Island Builders, proceeds will benefit renovations to the historic building, which has been hosting events since 1946.

A silent auction, full of fabulous donations from across the city, is also available to everyone online at galabid.com/tasteofsullivans2025.

Limited tickets are on sale now at https://sullivansislandclub.org for $60 for Island Club members, $80 for non-members, and $40 for ages 5 to 20. The Island Club is located at 1452 Poe Ave.