Taste of Sullivan’s Island Returns Oct. 17

Following a sold-out crowd in 2025, The Island Club will again host its Taste of Sullivan’s Island fundraiser on Saturday, Oct. 17, from noon-3 p.m.

Tastes and sips from Home Team BBQ, Sullivan’s Fish Camp, Poe’s Tavern, The Longboard, High Thyme, Mex 1, Dunleavy’s Pub, Island Coastal Lager, Republic Ice Cream, The Wine Shop and Rebel Rabbit High Seltzer are included in the ticket price.

Sponsors include Alex Brener-Carolina One Real Estate, Sea Island Builders, The Ideal Life, KSA Insurance, Grandscapes, Cumming Wealth Management, LENS Sullivan’s Island, Herlong Architects and Christy Siegling Realtor.

Proceeds from the event will benefit renovations to the historic Island Club building, which has been hosting events since 1946.

Limited tickets are on sale now for $100. Children under 3 are admitted free.

The Island Club is located at 1452 Poe Ave. on Sullivan’s Island.