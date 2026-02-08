The Community Came Together for the Sweetheart Dance

On a magical evening at Sullivan’s Island Elementary School, the Sweetheart Dance bloomed into an enchanted garden where twinkling lights shimmered, music floated through the air, and the night swirled with joy. Special adults and daughters stepped onto the dance floor hand in hand as dresses twirled, smiles stretched wide, and memories were made that will last a lifetime.

Behind the scenes, parent volunteers spent the Friday before the dance creating arches, blowing up balloons, and transforming the school into a magical space. Adding another layer of wonder, McCall Rupp handcrafted 10 human-size flowers that served as stunning decor throughout the venue. At the end of the night, the girls brought the flowers home, extending the magic well beyond the dance.

Twenty students from Lucy Beckham High School volunteered their time to do fairy hair, glitter tattoos, and gems, turning the younger girls into true princesses for the evening.

This special night was made possible by a generous community. Pop + Palette brought the room to life with florals and balloons, while Melissa Florkowski donated additional decor. Lisa and Mark Mitchell provided pizza for the entire event. Katrina and Burke Limbach of IOP Beach Chair delighted guests with unlimited pink and blue cotton candy. Wheely Good Ice Cream served 500 sundaes and homemade chocolate caramel cupcakes. Grove + Co. Events captured the fun with a 360 photo booth.

DJ James Hickey kept the dance floor hopping, and HGK Photography captured the love shared between dads and daughters.

The Sweetheart Dance was more than an event. It was proof that when a community comes together, magic truly happens.