The History of Guiding Lights for Lowcounty Mariners

Expand McAllister (Provided)

Battery Gadsden Cultural Center is kicking off 2025 with an intriguing presentation on the history of the navigational lights that have guided mariners in the Lowcountry over the centuries. While you might think first of the iconic Sullivan’s Island Lighthouse, the story goes far beyond that.

National Park Ranger Shelby McAllister will present a program designed to expand your knowledge of this fascinating topic. A native of Iowa, Ranger McAllister discovered that classroom teaching wasn’t her passion and joined the National Park Service. She has served at Harpers Ferry, Shiloh, and the Lincoln Home National Historic Site in Springfield, Illinois, before coming to Fort Sumter and Fort Moultrie National Historical Park.

Ranger McAllister will share the history of the many lighthouses, range lights, and other beacons that have helped mariners navigate to Charleston over the centuries, including the unique Sullivan’s Island Lighthouse.

Join us Thursday, Jan. 16, at 6 p.m. at Sunrise Presbyterian Church, 3222 Middle St., Sullivan’s Island. As always, BGCC’s speaker programs are free and open to the public. For more information, visit www.batterygadsden.com.