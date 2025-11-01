The Island Club Announces ‘Most Spirited House’ Winner

Expand Credit: The Island Club

Sullivan’s Island was filled with spooky decorations this Halloween, making it a tough decision for the Island Club’s committee to choose a winner of the “Most Spirited House” contest.

The top honor went to the Marchese family for their elaborate display on Middle Street. A skeleton dog leads a zombie invasion while a towering skeleton looms over the scene created by Noelle and Dominick Marchese with help from their two children, Maverick and River.

The kids were thrilled when the sign proclaiming them the winners was placed in their yard.

For more information about the Island Club or to become a member, visit sullivansislandclub.org.