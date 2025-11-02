The truth behind the video

My Fellow Sullivan’s Islanders.

Many of you have received a partial video clip showing my wife and me leaving a store, with the implication that we shoplifted items costing $198.

I am highly disappointed that I have to address this issue because of those residents who put winning above honesty and sound character. Remember, this is the anonymous group that is so concerned about TRANSPARENCY.

This matter could have been put to bed with a simple 1-minute phone call to me. However, that didn’t happen. Instead, they wanted to ruin my good NAME and that of my wife. Again, defeating me is more important to them than honesty. This certainly says a lot about their character.

Even the slightest attempt to find the truth would have revealed that no charges were ever filed, and the police report states, “This case is UNFOUNDED and will be closed.”There is no there, there.

They even brought my wonderful wife of 44 years into this campaign smear, as she also appears in the circulated video. I am a public figure and thus, to a degree, I am fair game. However, my wife is not, and she is not in a position to defend her good name. That is so incredibly wrong.

And what I find most disappointing about this whole circumstance is that the opposing candidates themselves, to my knowledge, have not denounced this type of personal attack.

On Election Day, if you believe good character matters, your decision is easy. Vote for Scott Millimet, you know what I stand for.

Your public servant,

Scott Millimet