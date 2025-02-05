The Unsung Hero of Sullivan's Island: Revisiting the Revolutionary Battle That Changed History

When Norm Rickeman and his wife, Kathy, moved to Sullivan’s Island in 2021, they thought they were settling into a charming coastal community. What they didn’t realize was that their new home sat on what Rickeman now calls “hallowed ground.” A retired business consultant and self-proclaimed history buff, Rickeman discovered a piece of Revolutionary War history that remains largely overlooked: the Battle of Sullivan’s Island.

Now, just in time for the 250th anniversary of this pivotal battle, Rickeman has captured its story in his newly published book, Unsung: William Moultrie and the Battle of Sullivan’s Island. The book, which he describes as an “interpretive guide,” shines a spotlight on a critical moment in the Revolution that could have changed the course of American history. Rickeman will share his findings and passion for this history at a special event on Feb. 20, 2025, at the Sullivan’s Island Club.

A Battle That Defied the Odds

The Battle of Sullivan’s Island in 1776 might sound like a long shot—and it was. Just days before the signing of the Declaration of Independence, 435 untested militia found themselves inside a makeshift fort made of palmetto logs and sand, facing off against the British Navy, the most formidable naval force in the world at the time. Some 2,500 redcoats had been offloaded at Long Island (now Isle of Palms) and were poised for attack. On paper, it should have been a disaster. But somehow, against all odds, they pulled off a stunning victory.

Not only did this win keep Charleston safe in 1776, but it also gave the Patriots a much-needed morale boost, proving that standing up to the British wasn’t just possible—it could work. The triumph delayed British control of the South for four crucial years, buying the colonies time to rally and organize. That scrappy little palmetto fort? It became a symbol of resilience, inspiring South Carolina’s state flag and securing its place in history as one of the Revolution’s most surprising and important battles.

“The British thought this would be a mosquito swat,” Rickeman said. “They landed 2,500 redcoats for a land invasion at Breach Inlet, expecting to march right onto the island. But the tides were seven feet deep instead of the expected 1.5 feet. Three of the nine warships in Charleston Harbor got stuck on sandbars, and Commodore Peter Parker famously had his pants blown off by a cannonball.”

According to Rickeman, the geography of Sullivan’s Island played a crucial role in the victory. The British ships never got closer than 300 yards to Fort Sullivan (later renamed Fort Moultrie) due to treacherous sandbanks. The fort’s palmetto-log walls absorbed the impact of cannon fire, while the Patriots’ cannons inflicted devastating damage on the British fleet.

“It was one of the greatest underdog victories in American warfare,” Rickeman explained. “But its significance is often lost because Charleston fell to the British four years later. What people don’t realize is that if Sullivan’s Island had fallen in 1776, Charleston—and possibly the entire Revolution—might have been lost.”

William Moultrie: The Humble Hero

At the heart of this victory was William Moultrie, the commander of the fort. Despite his critical role in defending Charleston, Moultrie’s contributions have largely been overshadowed in the annals of American history. Rickeman believes this oversight stems from a combination of factors, including Moultrie’s humility and the lingering biases of Civil War-era narratives.

“Moultrie wasn’t braggadocious,” Rickeman said. “His memoirs barely mention his promotion to general. But his leadership prevented the British from taking Charleston in 1776, a strategic win that arguably helped save the Revolution. I believe the British would have had a much easier time controlling and winning the Carolinas in 1776 than they experienced in 1780.”

Rickeman laments that Moultrie’s legacy has been overshadowed by events in the North. “If this battle had happened in Boston Harbor, every schoolchild would know about it,” he said. “Moultrie deserves to be considered a national hero and patriot.”

The Making of Unsung

Rickeman’s journey to writing Unsung began with a volunteer opportunity at Fort Moultrie. As he immersed himself in the fort’s history, he became fascinated by the details of the battle and the individuals involved. “I’d never even heard of the battle at Fort Moultrie before,” he admitted. “But the more I learned, the more I realized how significant this event was.”

Inspired by the upcoming 250th anniversary, Rickeman decided to take matters into his own hands. “I wanted to republish an earlier book on the battle, but the author wasn’t interested,” he explained. “So, I thought, ‘Well, someone should write a book about this.’ And a park visitor said, ‘Why not you?’”

Rickeman spent months researching, drawing on sources like Victory on Sullivan’s Island by David Lee Russell and unpublished writings by National Parks historian Edwin Bearss. “My driving force was to get the book out before the anniversary and have it available at Fort Moultrie,” he said. “All proceeds from book events and signings go to the nonprofit Friends of Charleston National Parks, as do royalties from online sales.”

Living History

As a volunteer at Fort Moultrie, Rickeman has a front-row seat to history every day. He delights in sharing unscripted stories with visitors and helping them connect with the past. But he’s also keenly aware of the challenges of preserving this history.

“There isn’t much physically remaining from the battle,” he said. “My one wish? That every house on Sullivan’s Island would have this book and know this story. We live on ground that played a major role in American history.”

An Invitation to Remember

Rickeman’s Feb. 20 event at Sullivan’s Island Club promises to be a captivating evening for history buffs and curious locals alike. He will delve into the untold stories of the battle, the ingenuity of the Patriots, and the enduring legacy of William Moultrie. The event will also feature updates from NPS Acting Superintendent Dawn Davis and a book signing. You can purchase tickets at FRIENDSCNP.ORG.

“This was a major event in American history that people don’t know about,” Rickeman said. “We started winning the war on June 28, 1776.”

Rickeman hopes his book and speaking engagements will inspire a renewed appreciation for Sullivan’s Island’s role in the Revolution. “Come to Fort Moultrie and at least know the story,” he urged. “We live on an incredibly significant part of American history.”

Later this spring, Rickeman will speak at Battery Gadsden in April and the Charleston Library Society in June. With the 250th anniversary approaching on June 28, 2026, he plans to host monthly gatherings at the Sullivan’s Island Club next year as a lead-up to the historic date.

Whether you’re a history enthusiast or simply curious about the island you call home, Unsung offers a fresh perspective on Sullivan’s Island’s Revolutionary past—and a reminder of the heroes who stood here before us.