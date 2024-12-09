Top-ranked Charleston tennis player Emma Navarro wins WTA Award

Expand Credit: WTA Tennis

Following the conclusion of the 2024 season, the WTA will celebrate the stand-out performers of the year over the coming days as part of WTA Awards Week, which kicked off today with the announcement of the Player Award winners. One of the athletes that earned some new hardware was Charleston's Emma Navarro, who was named the Most Improved Player of the Year.

Navarro this year won the first title of her career at the WTA 250 Hobart International and went on to reach a further six semifinals at WTA 250, 500, 1000 and Grand Slam level. The 23-year-old also enjoyed three wins over Top 5 players, including over then World No.2 Aryna Sabalenka at the WTA 1000 BNP Paribas Open (Indian Wells), and her consistent results saw her make her Top 10 debut in September.

The other WTA winners are as follows: