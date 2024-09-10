Tourism to Fort Sumter and Fort Moultrie National Historical Park contributes $35.9 million to local economy

Expand Park Ranger talks to a family in front of a black battery (NPS)

A new National Park Service (NPS) report shows that 411,744 visitors to Fort Sumter and Fort Moultrie National Historical Park in 2023 spent $27.6 million in communities near the park. That spending supported 355 jobs in the local area and had a cumulative benefit to the local economy of $35.9 million.

“I’m so proud that our parks and the stories we tell make a lasting impact on more than 300 visitors a year,” said National Park Service Director Chuck Sams. “And I’m just as proud to see those visitors making positive impacts of their own, by supporting local economies and jobs in every state in the country.”

“People come to Fort Sumter and Fort Moultrie National Historical Park to see the fortifications where significant American historical events took place,” said Superintendent Tracy Stakely. “We’re proud that Fort Sumter and Fort Moultrie National Historical Park supports 355 jobs and generates $35.9 million in revenue to communities near the park.”

The National Park Service report, 2023 National Park Visitor Spending Effects, finds that 325.5 million visitors spent $26.4 billion in communities near national parks. This spending supported 415,400 jobs, provided $19.4 billion in labor income and $55.6 in economic output to the U.S. economy. The lodging sector had the highest direct contributions with $9.9 billion in economic output and 89,200 jobs. The restaurants received the next greatest direct contributions with $5.2 billion in economic output and 68,600 jobs.

An interactive tool is available to explore visitor spending, jobs, labor income, and total economic contribution by sector for national, state, and local economies. Users can also view year-by-year trend data. The interactive tool and report are available on the NPS website .